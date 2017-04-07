Suu Kyi rejects charge of Rohingya ethnic cleansing

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar

Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi denied that security forces have carried out ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, speaking to the BBC after the UN Human Rights Council agreed to investigate allegations of rape, murder and torture against the army.

Rights groups have said that hundreds of the stateless group were killed in a months-long army crackdown following deadly attacks on border police posts.

Almost 75,000 Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where they have related grisly accounts of army abuse.

Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace prize laureate whose international star as a rights defender is waning over the treatment of the Rohingya, has not spoken out in defense of the persecuted minority.

She has also not condemned the crackdown, which UN investigators who spoke to escapees said likely amounted to ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

Instead, she has called for space to handle the incendiary issue in a country where the more than 1 million Rohingya are widely vilified as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

“I don’t think there is ethnic cleansing going on,” Aung San Suu Kyi said in a rare interview televised on Wednesday. “I think ethnic cleansing is too strong an expression to use for what is happening.”

Most Rohingya are denied citizenship. Tens of thousands have languished in displacement camps since 2012, when religious violence between Muslims and Buddhists tore through Rakhine State, which borders Bangladesh.

The latest violence unfurled in October last year, when scores of armed militants claiming to represent Rohingya rights ambushed police border posts, prompting the army to lockdown a remote wedge of land during extensive air and ground “clearance” operations.

Last month, the UN Human Rights Council agreed to send a fact-finding mission to examine allegations of torture, murder and rape allegedly committed by troops.

Aung San Suu Kyi told the BBC there was “a lot of hostility” in Rakhine.

“It is Muslims killing Muslims, as well, if they think they are collaborating with authorities,” she said.

“It is not just a matter of ethnic cleansing. It is a matter of people on different sides of a divide, and this divide we are trying to close up. As best as possible and not to widen it further,” she added.

Myanmar has launched its own domestic probe into possible crimes in Rakhine and appointed former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan to head a commission tasked with healing long-simmering divisions between Buddhists and Muslims.

The army was “not free to rape, pillage and torture,” Aung San Suu Kyi said.

“They are free to go in and fight. And of course, that is in the constitution... Military matters are to be left to the army,” she said, adding that she aimed to amend the constitution, which allows the military total control of defense.

Rohingya who fled the crackdown told UN workers of horrendous abuses, including soldiers allegedly executing babies in front of their mothers, summary murders of Rohingya men and widespread gang-raping of women.

Aung San Suu Kyi tried to reassure those who fled that “if they come back, they will be safe.”

Her National League for Democracy on Saturday last week faced polls in by-elections across the country, winning a string of seats, but losing in ethnic minority areas, including Rakhine.