Japan education reforms stir indoctrination worry

REUTERS, TOKYO

A push for patriotic content in the ethics syllabus for Japanese schools is rekindling fears that children would be taught to take a less critical view of the nation’s militarist past and a more submissive attitude to government.

The campaign to put patriotism back in schools has been a key part of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s agenda since his first one-year term from 2006, when parliament revised a law setting out the goals of education to include nurturing “love of country” and respect for tradition and culture.

That and amending the nation’s postwar, pacifist constitution have been key goals for Abe and many conservatives in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The most recent flashpoint was sparked this week when Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said schools were free to use the 1890 Imperial Rescript on Education — which also stresses Confucian values such as filial piety — as teaching material.

In the charter, Emperor Meiji exhorted subjects to “offer yourselves courageously to the State; and thus guard and maintain the prosperity of Our Imperial Throne coeval with heaven and earth.”

It was rejected after World War II as having functioned as an incubator for militarism.

The pronouncement coincides with proposals for government-approved textbooks that critics say paint a narrowly traditional view of Japanese culture, as well as a scandal over a nationalist private school with ties to Abe’s wife.

Abe has denied that he or his wife, Akie, helped the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, get a discounted parcel of government land for the school, but has told parliament he shares Moritomo Gakuen’s views on education, which include reciting the imperial rescript.

From next year, students at state-run schools are to be assessed for ethics courses on their overall performance in 22 areas including “freedom and responsibility” and “love of country and homeland.”

Advocates of the reforms deny they are intended to impose uniform values and stress that guidelines call for discussion to develop critical thinking.

“It is in no way a return to prewar-style moral education,” said former minister of education Hakubun Shimomura, an ally of Abe’s. “It is only natural to love one’s country, and to love one’s country does not mean denigrating other countries.”

Disputes over wartime history have long soured Tokyo’s relations with its regional neighbors Beijing and Seoul, and textbooks — which are even more heavily controlled in China and South Korea — are a frequent bone of contention.

China took direct aim at recent developments in a commentary in state-run Xinhua news agency this week.

“From relaxing [the] post-war constitution that bans its military from fighting abroad to ambitious overseas military presences, and now from the military to national education, the steps taken by the Abe administration reveal Japanese far rightists’ attempt to revive pre-war militarism,” the commentary said.

Some domestic voices are also critical.

“Patriotism exists within each individual’s thoughts and it is totally inappropriate to evaluate it,” opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Akira Nagatsuma said. “The lesson of the pre-war era is that a country where people forgot how to criticize committed a big mistake. We must ensure this does not happen again.”

Lawyer Keiko Ota said there was a common thread running through the LDP’s draft constitutional changes, the Moritomo Gakuen affair and the government’s classroom interventions.