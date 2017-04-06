Duterte draws criticism for defending adultery by ally

AFP and AP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday faced criticism for defending adultery by a powerful political ally.

Duterte had said that like himself, Philippine House of Representatives Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez — who has made public his extramarital affairs — had “many wives.”

“This is a world of hypocrisy. Who among you here does not have a mistress?” the president said in a speech aired live on TV on Tuesday night, adding that it was “a nonissue.”

The comments drew sharp rebukes in the conservative and mainly Catholic nation, which remains the last holdout against divorce — apart from the Vatican itself.

“All of it is sexist and misogynistic to explain improper behavior simply by virtue of being male,” Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros told reporters. “It sends a message that undermines the many struggles and gains so far for women’s rights and gender equality.”

Alvarez, the country’s fourth-highest official, is an old friend and political ally of Duterte.

He made headlines in the past week when he publicly admitted to having sired eight children, six of them with two women other than his wife.

Duterte, in the televised speech to government employees in Manila, admitted his comments defending Alvarez’s affairs were “a chauvinist statement.”

“But really, there are so many women and you [have] so short a time in this world. My God!” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “The thing there is that you’re able to support the children. That’s it.”

Duterte said that unlike married Christian Filipinos who are allowed a single wife, Alvarez “never converted to Christianity. So he is not bound by the rules of the number of women that you can have.”

Local critics have disputed his comments, saying that while Muslim men are allowed to marry more than once, adultery is a criminal offense.

Duterte, 72, whose first marriage was annulled and who is in a long-term relationship with another woman, has openly boasted about having mistresses and using Viagra to have sex with them.

Duterte’s defense of adultery smacks of a double standard, Democratic Socialist Women of the Philippines national chairwoman Elizabeth Angsioco said.

“These are men in positions of power, so it’s unacceptable and appalling that they just speak lightly of these things. It’s very dangerous,” Angsioco added.

Duterte was last year elected by a landslide largely on a promise to kill tens of thousands of drug dealers and other criminals.

During the election campaign, the US and Australian ambassadors criticized Duterte after he said that he had wanted to rape a “beautiful” Australian missionary who was murdered in a 1989 provincial prison riot in Davao City, where Duterte was mayor.

He reacted angrily to that criticism, saying his remarks had been misinterpreted.

The results of an independent poll released yesterday showed a drop in the number of Philippine nationals who trust Duterte, although he was still considered trustworthy by three-quarters of respondents, despite an impeachment complaint pending against him.

The results released by Pulse Asia Research showed that 76 percent of the 1,200 respondents expressed trust in Duterte, down 7 percentage points from December last year, while about 78 percent of respondents approved of his performance, down from 83 percent.

The nationwide survey was conducted from March 15 to March 20 — at about the time a lawmaker filed an impeachment complaint against Duterte because of alleged corruption and the thousands of deaths in the president’s anti-drug crackdown.