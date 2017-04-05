Agencies

UNITED STATES

Polanski’s request denied

A Los Angeles County judge on Monday denied a request from film director Roman Polanski that his decades-old sexual abuse case be resolved in his absence. Judge Scott Gordon of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County refused to provide Polanski, 83, the clarity he sought on how he might be detained and sentenced were he to return to the nation. Gordon found that the requests mirrored those Polanski had made before and were denied by other judges. “There is no sufficient or compelling basis for reconsideration of these issues,” he said. Polanski fled the country in 1978 when he feared a judge would withdraw a deal he struck after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl. The court has ruled that Polanski, who has evaded extradition for decades while living in Switzerland, Poland and elsewhere, must return to the US to resolve the case.

ECUADOR

Julian Assange taunts Lasso

WikiLeaks frontman Julian Assange is celebrating the results of the presidential runoff with a blast at the losing candidate who had pledged to evict him from the nation’s embassy in London. Assange has been holed up at the diplomatic mission since 2012, when President Rafael Correa granted him asylum. Before the election, conservative banker Guillermo Lasso had said he would evict the Australian activist, who is wanted for extradition by Sweden, within 30 days of taking office. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno, the apparent winner in Sunday’s tight race, said he would allow him to stay. Shortly after the results became known, Assange took a jab at Lasso’s pledge on Twitter. “I cordially invite Lasso to leave Ecuador within 30 days (with or without his tax haven millions),” he wrote, alluding to allegations that the banker had stashed money abroad.

UNITED STATES

Teen pleads guilty to plot

A New Jersey teen on Monday pleaded guilty to a plot allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group to kill Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to the country. The Department of Justice said Santos Colon, 15 years old at the time, sought to recruit a sniper to shoot the pope in Philadelphia on Sept. 27, 2015. Colon also allegedly planned to set off explosives. However, the teen unwittingly recruited an undercover FBI agent for the job and was arrested quietly 12 days before the event. Court documents said Colon sought to carry out the act in support of the Islamic State group and that he had used the adopted name Ahmad Shakoor. In a plea bargain with prosecutors, Colon, now 17, agreed to forego trial and plead guilty as an adult to one charge of providing material support to a terror group. With the deal, prosecutors dropped three other charges filed against him as a juvenile.

MEXICO

‘Norte’ closes over killings

A newspaper in the border city of Ciudad Juarez is shutting down due to the risk of violence after a string of killings of reporters around the country, the newspaper’s owner said on Monday. Norte ran a headline that said “Adios” (Goodbye) on the front page of its Sunday edition. Its owner, Oscar Cantu, said in a letter that he was shutting the newspaper down after 27 years. “No company, no business is worth more than a person’s life,” Cantu said in an interview. Cantu pointed to a string of murders of journalists, including the death of Miroslava Breach, who was shot multiple times last month in the northern state of Chihuahua. At least 16 journalists have been killed in the nation since 2015, the Committee to Project Journalists said.