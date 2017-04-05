Syrian group raises death toll in ‘gas attack’ to 58

AP, BEIRUT

A suspected chemical attack in a town in Syria’s northern Idlib province yesterday killed dozens of people, Syrian opposition activists said, describing the attack as among the worst in the nation’s six-year civil war.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the death toll at 58, saying there were 11 children among the dead. Meanwhile, the Idlib Media Center said dozens of people had been killed.

The media center published footage of medical workers appearing to intubate an unresponsive man stripped down to his underwear and hooking up a little girl foaming at the mouth to a ventilator.

There was no comment from the government in Damascus or any international agency in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

It was the third claim of a chemical attack in just more than a week in Syria. The previous two were reported in Hama province, in an area not far from Khan Sheikhoun, the site of yesterday’s alleged attack.

The Syrian American Medical Society, which supports hospitals in opposition-held territory, said it had sent a team of inspectors to Khan Sheikhoun before noon and an investigation was under way.

The Syrian activists had no information on what agent could have been used in the assault. They claimed the attack was caused by an airstrike carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian warplanes.

A Turkey-based Syrian woman whose niece, husband and one-year-old daughter were among those killed, said the warplanes struck early, as residents were still in their beds. She spoke on condition of anonymity because she feared for the safety of family members back in Syria.

Makeshift hospitals soon crowded with people suffocating.

Idlib is almost entirely controlled by the Syrian opposition. It is home to about 900,000 displaced Syrians, according to the UN. Rebels and opposition officials have expressed concerns that the government is planning to mount a concentrated attack on the crowded province.

Yesterday’s reports came on the eve of a major international meeting in Brussels on the future of Syria and the region hosted by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

Claims of chemical weapons attacks, particularly the use of the chlorine agent, are not uncommon in Syria’s conflict. The worst attack was what a UN report said was an attack by toxic sarin gas in August 2013 on the Damascus suburb of Ghouta that killed hundreds of civilians.

The Syrian Coalition, an opposition group based outside the country, also said government planes carried out the airstrike on Khan Sheikhoun.