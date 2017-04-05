NZ Post launches KFC delivery

The Guardian, DUNEDIN, New Zealand

The New Zealand postal service has begun delivering Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in a bid to stem major revenue losses as the number of people using the postal service continues to plummet.

NZ Post and the fast-food company have joined forces in a pilot scheme in the North Island port city of Tauranga, with KFC contracting NZ Post to handle the logistics of its new home delivery service.

NZ Post spokesman Mike Stewart said the company was grappling with how to survive long-term, when every week New Zealanders sent 1 million fewer letters than the week before.

In the past decade the number of letters sent in New Zealand has halved.

In an attempt to stem the losses, the price of sending a medium-sized letter by FastPost is scheduled to rise by NZ$0.50 (US$0.35) in July from NZ$1.80 to NZ$2.30.

Postal delivery in many rural areas of New Zealand has also been reduced from six days to five.

“All post offices around the world are struggling with what to do when mail disappears, we want to survive for another 100 years, but we urgently need to diversify our business,” Stewart said. “People want their goods on-demand delivered to their home in 30 to 60 minutes, that seems to be where the world is going. So we’ve been experimenting with being the delivery service for the health sector, the construction sector and especially hospitality. It is an exciting time for us.”

NZ Post has so far recruited 30 delivery drivers for the KFC Tauranga pilot.

While NZ posties are welcome to apply for the extra evening shifts, at this stage most of the new drivers are students or retirees who would be using their own transport and smartphones to co-ordinate deliveries, Stewart said.

Using NZ posties and vans for deliveries in the future was “not out of the question” Stewart added.