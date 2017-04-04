London police charge five over suspected hate crime

AFP and AP, LONDON

British police yesterday said they had charged five people over a suspected hate crime attack on a 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian asylum seeker in south London.

The teenager was badly beaten by a group of about 20 people while he was at a bus stop with two friends outside a pub in Croydon on Friday night.

“It is understood that the suspects asked the victim where he was form and when they established that he was an asylum seeker, they chased him and launched a brutal attack,” police investigator Gary Castle said.

“He sustained serious head and facial injuries as a result of this attack, which included repeated blows to the head by a large group of attackers,” Castle said.

The attack only stopped after police sirens could be heard and bystanders intervened.

The five suspects were charged with violent disorder, with one also being charged with aggravated gross bodily harm.

More suspects are being sought and the Metropolitan Police yesterday released three images of people they wish to question in the attack.

Police said the teen’s condition was “serious, but stable and is not believed to be life-threatening.”

The attack has been widely condemned and local lawmaker Gavin Barwell has described the attackers as “scum.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said hate crime “has no place in London, Britain or anywhere else” and the Refugee Council charity said it was “disgusted” by the attack.

There were 62,518 hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales last year compared to 52,465 the previous year.