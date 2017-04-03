Agencies

PAKISTAN

Twenty killed at shrine

Twenty people were murdered and four wounded early yesterday at a Sufi shrine by men wielding batons and knives, police said. Four women were among those killed at the Shrine of Mohammad Ali in Punjab Province, according to police, who said they had arrested the shrine’s custodian and two other suspects. “The 50-year-old shrine custodian, Abdul Waheed, has confessed that he killed these people because he feared that they had come to kill him,” regional police chief Zulfiqar Hameed said. “The suspect appears to be paranoid and psychotic, or it could be related to rivalry for the control of shrine.”

PARAGUAY

Interior minister sacked

President Horacio Cartes on Saturday fired his interior minister and top police official following the killing of a young opposition party leader and violent overnight clashes sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election. Dozens of people, including a police officer, were arrested on Friday evening in demonstrations that saw protesters break through police lines and enter the first floor of the national legislature, setting fire to papers and furniture. In the early hours of Saturday, 25-year-old Rodrigo Quintana was shot and killed at the headquarters of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party after riot police had stormed the building during the protests.

UNITED STATES

More trouble for Flynn

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn failed to disclose payments from a Russian television network and a second firm linked to Russia in a February financial disclosure form, according to documents released by the White House on Saturday. In a financial disclosure form signed by Flynn on March 31, the former White House official listed speaking engagements to Russian entities, including the Kremlin-funded RT TV and Volga-Dnepr Airlines. The speeches were not included in a form that Flynn signed electronically on Feb. 11, which the White House also released on Saturday.

IRAQ

IS deputy reported killed

Ayad al-Jumaili, believed to be a deputy of Islamic State (IS) group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in an airstrike on Friday, an intelligence spokesman said on Saturday. Jumaili was reportedly killed with other IS commanders in a strike carried out by the air force in al-Qaim, near the border with Syria, a military intelligence spokesman said.

SOUTH KOREA

Cargo vessel missing

A cargo vessel is missing after making its last contact in the South Atlantic about 2,500km from shore and 22 crew members are unaccounted for, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and news reports said yesterday. Two Filipino crew members floating in a life raft were rescued on Saturday, but other lifeboats found in the area were empty, Yonhap news agency said. Eight of the missing are South Koreans and 14 are Filipinos, officials said.

INDONESIA

Rains halt landslide search

Incessant rains yesterday halted the search for at least two dozen people missing after a landslide swept into a village on Java. Chief of staff of the local army unit Lieutenant Colonel Jemz Ratu Edo said two bodies were discovered before the search was suspended. One body had been found on Saturday. Seventeen people were injured and being treated at a hospital, authorities said.