CHINA

French national attackedm

France has warned its citizens in China to be vigilant after a French national was attacked by a man with a knife in Shanghai this week. The French Consulate in Shanghai yesterday said in a notice on its Web site that the attacker fled after a Chinese colleague came to the victim’s assistance. It said police caught the attacker soon after Wednesday’s stabbing. The attack came four days after a Chinese man was killed by a police officer in Paris, sparking protests by members of the Chinese community in France. The incident has been extensively reported on in Chinese media and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned a representative of the French embassy in Beijing to express its concern over the case.

ISRAEL

New settlement approved

The government on Thursday approved the establishment of a new settlement in the occupied West Bank for the first time in more than two decades and also laid the groundwork for further expansion, despite a request from US President Donald Trump to hold off on settlement activity. It was not immediately clear whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had received a green light from the White House for the announcement. Trump’s public request to hold off on settlements came last month during a meeting between the two leaders at the White House, after a series of moves by Netanyahu to approve thousands of new housing units in the West Bank.

SOUTH KOREA

‘Sewol’ reaches port

The salvaged wreck of the Sewol ferry yesterday reached port, about three years after setting out on a doomed voyage that killed more than 300 people. A semi-submersible ship carrying the wreck docked alongside a pier at the southwestern harbor of Mokpo, a photographer on the scene said. The vessel was raised from the sea floor in one piece in a complex salvage operation before being transferred to the semi-submersible for the 105km journey to the port, where investigators are to search it.

BRAZIL

Shooting footage probed

Military police said they are investigating a video that appears to show two officers shoot injured suspects who are on the ground. The video, shared widely on social media, led to protests on Thursday night in northern Rio de Janeiro, where the incident apparently happened. It was unclear who made the video. In a statement, military police said an investigation had been launched. In the video, two officers are seen carrying automatic rifles. They both shoot suspects on the ground. One of the men appears to be moving when he is shot.