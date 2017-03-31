Asian community rattled by Trump administration’s immigration policies

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The debate surrounding US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has focused almost entirely on the Latino community, leaving other groups affected — notably Asians — largely out of the discourse, experts say.

Of the estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the US, about 80 percent are from Mexico or elsewhere in Latin America, but the second-largest group — 1.5 million — are from Asia, according to government figures and researchers.

The majority hail from China, India, Philippines and South Korea, representing the fastest-growing segments of unauthorized immigrants in the US since 2000, according to the Pew Research Center and the Migration Policy Institute.

The number of unauthorized immigrants from India, for example, grew by about 130,000 from 2009 to 2014, to an estimated half a million, Pew said.

And yet Asians have often been overlooked in the debate over illegal immigration, which has mainly been cast by the Trump administration as a Mexican issue that can be tackled by building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

“Asians in the United States have not received the same sort of focus as people from Mexico and Latin America,” said Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration lawyer and professor at Cornell Law School.

“It may be more sociological than anything else, but they are certainly concerned, as everyone else, about the new enforcement policies,” he said.

Korean American Coalition in Los Angeles executive director Joon Bang said that since Trump’s election in November last year, he has witnessed mounting fear within the Korean community over the president’s immigration policies.

“To give you an idea ... we normally get about 60 calls a month regarding immigration issues and since Trump was elected we’ve had an average of about 150 calls per month,” Bang said.

“It’s all fear-related, from people with or without status, to those with a visa or in the process of applying for citizenship,” he said.

The anxiety is such that in one instance a Korean woman in Los Angeles who was domestically abused refused to go to the police for fear she and her family would be deported, Bang said.

While most of the Latino undocumented immigrants cross into the US by slipping through the US-Mexico border, those from Asian countries typically arrive on tourist or student visas and then overstay their allotted time.

Moreover, unlike immigrants from Mexico or Central America, they usually do not come from a poor background and have immigration petitions in the pipeline.

Bang said that many undocumented Asians, especially Koreans, have taken advantage of executive policies during the administration of former US president Barack Obama on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents.

These defer deportation for unauthorized immigrants who grew up in the US and for parents of US citizens or legal residents.

“There is a demographic among the Asian community that wants to take advantage of this, so that they can be seen ... and come out of the shadow,” Bang said.

However, the concern now is that these programs face an uncertain future under the Trump administration.

Yale-Loehr said he has counseled a number of undocumented students at Cornell who fear for their future and are unsure where to turn.

“Some of them have come in for a formal immigration consultation to determine whether they have other avenues to become legal, such as political asylum or marrying a US citizen for love,” Yale-Loehr said.