US drops rights conditions for F-16 sale to Bahrain

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the previous administration.

If finalized, the approval would allow the Gulf island to purchase 19 of the jets from Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp, plus improvements to other jets in Bahrain’s fleet.

Though the US Congress has opportunities to block the sale, it is unlikely it will act to do so, given the Republican majority’s strong support for the sale.

The decision is the latest signal that the Trump administration is prioritizing support for Sunni-led countries seen as critical to opposing Iran’s influence in the region over human rights issues that former US president Barack Obama had elevated.

Under Obama, the US withdrew approval before the deal was finalized because it said Bahrain had not taken steps it had promised to improve human rights.

US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker’s office said the committee was told on Wednesday by the Department of State that it plans to proceed with the sale. The department declined to comment.

The notice triggers a 40-day “consultation” period in which committee staff can review a draft of the Bahrain approval, ask questions about the sale and raise any concerns. Then the US Department of State will send a formal notification to Congress, setting off a final, 30-day review period, during which Congress could pass a joint resolution or take other steps to stop the sale.

Lockheed had lobbied strenuously for the sale’s approval, even as rights groups and democracy advocates urged the administration not to jettison human rights conditions.

Brian Dooley of the Washington-based group Human Rights First said decoupling the sale from such conditions would “encourage further repression” and fuel instability during a tense period for Bahrain.

“The sale will send exactly the wrong signal to the dictatorship: that the White House thinks the political crackdown is not just morally acceptable, but also not dangerous, when in fact it’s what’s fueling the country’s instability,” Dooley said.

However, Corker praised the move and said the caveats would have been “unprecedented and counterproductive” for security and human rights.

“There are more effective ways to seek changes in partner policies than publicly conditioning weapons transfers in this manner,” Corker said in a statement.

Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base, is a predominantly Shiite island off the coast of Saudi Arabia ruled by a Sunni monarchy. Government forces, with help from US allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, crushed the 2011 uprising by Shiites and others who sought more political power.

Among the steps the Obama administration had sought from Bahrain was the release of Nabeel Rajab, a famed human rights activist who helped lead the 2011 protests.

Rajab, whose trial has been repeatedly delayed, awaits sentencing on a charge of spreading “false news” via Twitter over his posts about the ongoing Saudi-led war in Yemen, as well as allegations of torture by authorities at a local prison.