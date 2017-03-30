Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Scotland to ask for election

The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday voted to demand a new referendum on Scottish independence. By a vote of 69 to 59, lawmakers in Edinburgh approved plans to request a referendum on independence that could take place just before the kingdom completes its withdrawal from the EU. That timing has already been rejected by Prime Minister Theresa May, who must agree to any legally binding referendum on Scotland’s future. Nevertheless, the Scottish Parliament’s vote sets the stage for a constitutional tussle between London and Edinburgh, and illustrates the far-reaching and destabilizing consequences of the kingdom’s divisive decision in June last year to withdraw from the EU.

MEXICO

Prison riot leaves two dead

Two inmates were killed and 13 injured during a prison riot, the Nuevo Leon state government said on Tuesday, the second fatal security breach within a week in the country’s troubled prison system. The deaths occurred in the Cadereyta penitentiary near the city of Monterrey after about 50 inmates attacked the prison’s pharmacy and set fire to cells, the government said. It was the second consecutive day of violence there. On Monday, two guards and five prisoners were hurt after inmates blocked corridors in the facility with burning mattresses. On Friday last week, three inmates died in a prison riot in neighboring Tamaulipas state after a jailbreak.

INDIA

Police increase security

Police yesterday stepped up security in a northern city where a mob attacked African students following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose. Five people were arrested over the assault in Greater Noida, in which the students were beaten with sticks and metal chairs, with police examining surveillance footage to identify other attackers. “We are increasing security checkpoints and police presence around Greater Noida,” police Superintendent Sujata Singh told reporters, referring to the satellite city outside New Delhi. Police have also identified about 40 others after scanning security tapes and footage shot by onlookers and broadcast by the media, Singh said.

UNITED STATES

Judge sets ‘Dreamer’ free

A Mexican man brought into the country as a child who was arrested and held for more than six weeks, despite being protected under a program for immigrants from the administration of former president Barack Obama, has been released. Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 24-year-old “Dreamer” living near Seattle, was on Tuesday ordered released on bond by a judge, his lawyers said. Authorities last month detained Ramirez, who arrived in the country when he was seven, even though his authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was still valid.

UNITED STATES

Book returned 35 years late

A patron who stole a book from a Montana library in 1982 has returned it after reading it at least 25 times, having it restored and having the author sign it. The man said having the stolen copy of Richard Matheson’s 1975 novel Bid Time Return had been bugging him. He included a US$200 donation to the Great Falls Public Library, while asking “for a chance at redemption here.” The man called the book fascinating and said he considered it one of the greatest science fiction-romance stories ever written, the Great Falls Tribune reported on Tuesday. Library officials did not release his name.