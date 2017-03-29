Agencies

FRANCE

Macron leads Le Pen

Emmanuel Macron is expected to win the presidential election, according to an Ipsos Sopra Steria poll released on Tuesday — the latest of many surveys showing the 39-year-old as the leading candidate. The poll said that if the election were held on Sunday next week, Marine Le Pen would have the most votes in the first round, at 25 percent, compared with 24 percent for Macron and 18 percent for Francois Fillon. However, Macron would go on to resoundingly beat Le Pen in the two-way decider vote on May 7, with 62 percent for Macron compared with 38 percent for Le Pen. The Ipsos Sopra Steria survey said Macron would benefit in the second round from supporters of Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon, whose risks elimination in the opening round and whose campaign has been flagging of late.

UNITED STATES

Horse takes to highway

That mustang in the rearview mirror turned out to be a real horse running on a Northern California highway — followed by a mule. Commuters east of San Francisco on Monday were stunned to see a white horse and a brown mule running across Interstate 680. Steve Burdo with Contra Costa County Animal Services says the animals broke through a fence about 2km away. The pair adhered to the vehicle code and used an on-ramp to get on the highway. Authorities shut down lanes shortly before 7:30am as motorists shot cellphone video and officers rounded up the four-legged fugitives. Burdo said that the horse, a gelding named Striker, appears to have led the breakout. He said Hank the mule was more of a follower.

UNITED STATES

Heroin found in dog box

Two men were arrested on drugs charges after heroin was found hidden in the false bottom of a dog crate containing a Labrador retriever that had been shipped from Puerto Rico to New York. Samuel Seabrooks, 35, of the Bronx, and Carlos Betancourt-Morales, 27, of Carmel, were arraigned on drug possession and conspiracy charges on Sunday, according to the Queens district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Seabrook and Betancourt-Morales met at a Bronx IHOP restaurant on Friday night and traveled in separate vehicles to the American Airlines Priority Parcel Services at Kennedy Airport. The two men had a brief conversation before Betancourt-Morales entered the cargo building and signed for a delivery receipt for the dog crate, prosecutors said. He was stopped by police as he pushed the crate on a rolling cart toward the building’s exit. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities recovered 10 plastic wrapped packages containing more than 10kg of heroin with a street value of more than US$1 million. The packages were stamped with the Nike swoosh logo and a five-pointed star. The two New York men face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

MEXICO

Acapulco loses cruises

The US cruise ship line Holland America said it has halted port calls at the troubled resort city of Acapulco and will sail to other destinations in the country “due to recent security concerns.” The news came as Acapulco hosts an annual tourism fair that officials hope will spark a rebound at the once-glamorous resort. The Seattle-based Holland America said on Monday that eight cruises that once stopped in Acapulco will instead go to other Mexican destinations this year and next year. Acapulco and areas inland in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero have been plagued by high levels of crime.