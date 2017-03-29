Angry mobs attack Africans following Indian teen’s death

AFP, NEW DELHI

Hundreds of residents of an Indian city where a teenage boy died of a suspected drug overdose went on a violent rampage against Africans, using steel chairs to attack shoppers in a local mall.

The riots broke out late on Monday after police in Greater Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi, released five African students detained over the youth’s death — saying they had no evidence against them.

One television station showed an angry mob hitting a car with sticks, while another showed dozens of attackers using steel chairs to hit shoppers in a mall.

Local police said 10 people had been wounded, while Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said authorities were investigating the attacks.

“There will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident,” she tweeted.

Africans in India frequently face discrimination or violence, and are often accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

The latest attack stemmed from the death of a 16-year-old from an apparent drug overdose.

Police detained five Nigerian students in connection with the case after a group of local people went to their home and accused them of murder.

African student leader Samuel Jack said the attack was just the latest example of racist violence against Africans.