Agencies

SOUTH AFRICA

New union to hold congress

The ousted head of the nation’s largest workers’ federation formed a rival group and plans to hold its first congress late next month, the eNCA Web site reported on Saturday, citing a union statement. Zwelinzima Vavi, former secretary-general of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and an ally of the ruling African National Congress, registered the new union federation on Friday, eNCA said. Vavi, 54, an outspoken critic of the ANC’s economic policies and alleged corruption under President Jacob Zuma, led COSATU for 16 years before being expelled in 2015.

PHILIPPINES

Malaysian hostages freed

Troops have rescued three Malaysians held captive by Abu Sayyaf rebels, the military said yesterday, the second such operation in four days as security forces step up offensives against the militant group. The three men were kidnapped from a ship eight months ago, and their rescue means no other Malaysians are currently held hostage as two others were rescued at sea last week. The military said the three were rescued on Jolo Island on Sunday, but gave no details of the operation.

MYANMAR

Army boss defends action

Army chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing yesterday defended a military crackdown in Rakhine State after the UN pledged to probe claims security forces carried out a campaign of killing and torture against Rohingya Muslims there. Speaking to crowds assembled in the capital for armed forces day, the general said: “The Bengalis in Rakhine State are not the Myanmar nationalities, but the immigrants... The terrorist attacks which took place in October 2016 resulted in the political interferences.”