Republicans struggle to find unity

NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

Whenever a major conservative plan in Washington has collapsed, blame has usually been fairly easy to pin on the Republican hard-liners who insist on purity over practicality.

However, as Republicans sifted through the detritus of their failed effort to replace the Affordable Care Act, they were finding fault almost everywhere they looked.

US President Donald Trump, posting on Twitter on Sunday, saw multiple culprits, including the renegade group of small-government conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus and outside groups like the Club for Growth.

Those groups, which do not always work placidly together, had aligned against the US president and US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the ultimate symbol of their dismay with the entrenched ways of the capital.

At the same time, some saw the US president as pointing a finger at Ryan, too, when Trump on Friday urged his Twitter followers to tune in to a Fox News host, Jeanine Pirro, who went on to call for Ryan’s resignation.

For eight years, those divisions were often masked by Republicans’ shared antipathy toward former US president Barack Obama.

Now, as the party struggles to adjust to the post-Obama political order, it is facing a nagging question: How do you hold together when the man who unified you in opposition is no longer around?

Obama provided conservatives with not just a health law to loathe and a veto pen to blame, but also a visage that allowed their opposition to be more palpable.

“With Obama no longer being there, the emotional element of the opposition is drained away,” said Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review magazine.

Republicans also have to contend with an outsider president who never had much of an affinity or loyalty for their party, and who, as a novice politician, has not built the relationships in Washington that are usually needed to get big deals done.

“There’s this disjunction,” Lowry said. “He doesn’t have a congressional party. He doesn’t even really have a wing of a congressional party.”

In the healthcare fight, it was not just the far-right, egged on by rabble-rousing outside groups, that split from the Republican leadership. There were dissenters among the more middle-of-the-road conservative lawmakers, those representing suburban communities outside Philadelphia and Washington, and rural states like Louisiana.

Even party leaders like US Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen, the powerful chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, opposed the bill.

Interest groups on the right were also divided, with natural allies like Americans for Tax Reform, the anti-tax outfit, and Americans for Prosperity, a free-market group backed by the Koch brothers, on opposing sides.

While Republicans often said they would deliver freedom and good fortune if given their turn at the wheel, they are now jolted by the realization that their struggles to reach a consensus have thrown into doubt whether they can reach deals on other priorities like a tax overhaul, infrastructure, trade and immigration.

“It is a challenge for the modern Republican Party and the Trump administration to figure out how to get to 218 on a regular basis,” said Americans for Tax Reform president Grover Norquist, who supported the Republican healthcare bill that failed on Friday.

Generally, 218 is the number of votes needed to pass legislation in the US House of Representatives.