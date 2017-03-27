At least one dead in Ohio club shooting

Reuters

Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early yesterday and police said they believed at least two shooters might have been involved.

The shooting took place about 1am when hundreds of people were reported at the Cameo Nightlife club, which the Cincinnati Police Department said has had “multiple problems” in the past.

“At this point it’s unclear exactly what instigated the shooting,” Captain Kimberly Williams said at a televised briefing. “We believe that there were at least a couple of shooters involved.”

“Just a lot of chaos when the shots went off,” Williams added.

The suspects were at large and police do not have good descriptions of them, in part because witnesses were reluctant to cooperate, Williams told broadcaster WCPO.

Several of the victims had life-threatening injuries, WLWT-TV reported on its Web site, quoting Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate, who said hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center admitted eight people early yesterday, a spokeswoman told ABC News, but she did not say specifically whether the patients were connected to the shooting.

Cameo Nightlife’s Facebook page says it features “College Friday’s” for students 18 and older and “Saturday’s 21+ grown and sexy night.”