US Senate approves settlement backer as envoy to Israel

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US Senate on Thursday approved the appointment of US President Donald Trump’s former bankruptcy lawyer, a supporter of Israeli settlement-building, as Washington’s ambassador to Israel.

Trump’s nomination of 58-year-old David Friedman, a man with a history of undiplomatic declarations, had raised concerns about the US’ commitment to a two-state Middle East peace deal.

However, Friedman last month apologized to lawmakers for his past harsh language at a confirmation hearing and the US Senate approved him by a margin of 52 to 46.

Two of the chamber’s 52 Republicans did not vote and two of the 48 Democrats voted against their camp to approve Friedman.

The Trump administration has been slow to appoint new ambassadors to replace those who stepped down at the end of former US president Barack Obama’s term and more than 70 posts lie open.

However, the Israel job was seen as a key bellwether of the new US administration’s attitude to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Friedman’s nomination was welcomed by the Israeli right.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that Friedman “will be warmly welcomed as President Trump’s representative and as a close friend of Israel.”

Before becoming the ambassadorial nominee, Friedman was known as a vocal supporter of Israeli causes, including the building of settlements on Palestinian land in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

He clashed with US Jewish progressive groups, notably dubbing liberals “worse than kapos,” a reference to Jewish collaborators who worked as guards in Nazi prison camps.

He is widely seen as hostile to the two-state solution — the vision of an end to the conflict in which Israel and a Palestine live side by side within agreed borders.

Trump’s administration says it might support the idea if Israel comes to a deal, but has clearly softened the Obama administration’s tough criticism of Israeli settlements.

Democratic US Senator Dianne Feinstein voted against Friedman and dubbed him “too divisive to serve in one of our nation’s most sensitive diplomatic positions.”