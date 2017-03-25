Trump tries to seal healthcare deal

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump, the author of the best-selling book The Art of the Deal is about to see his dealmaking abilities ratified in a legislative showdown on the US House of Representatives floor — or dramatically rebuffed.

Trump, in a message relayed by White House officials, demanded that House Republican leaders yesterday vote on a Republican Party-backed healthcare bill embraced by the US president, placing the legislation on the brink of failure and jeopardizing his vow to repeal and replace former US president Barack Obama’s healthcare law.

By gambling on passing the major healthcare bill without the votes in hand, the former casino owner is staking the trajectory of his presidency on a roll of the dice, betting Republicans will go along rather than stand in the way of the long-sought repeal of Obamacare.

White House officials told lawmakers they would leave the healthcare law in place if the vote fails.

Trump’s ultimatum came after US House Republicans delayed a planned vote on the bill, a sign of possible defeat.

In the weeks leading up to Thursday, Trump did his best to arm-twist resistant conservatives and moderates opposed to the legislation.

He revived his campaign rallies to remind the voters, and their representatives, of the Republican Party’s promises.

He invited Republican lawmakers to the White House, having his advisers join them for bowling and pizza nights and cajoling them over the telephone.

Famous for his lack of sleep, the US president called lawmakers late into the night on Wednesday in search of votes.

On Thursday, the US president met with the hard-line House Freedom Caucus and the moderate Tuesday Group at the White House — but the lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill without a deal.

Seeking a conclusion, Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney told US lawmakers it was time to vote and to move on.

Earlier in the day, Trump dismissed the deadlock as pure “politics.”

However, even allies said, politics is his new business and he might still have a learning curve.

“I think he’s probably discovering that the relationships on the Hill and the various groups are more challenging to negotiate than you would have thought and there’s more history than he would have thought,” said former House speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump supporter. “There are a lot of people who don’t trust each other.”

Gingrich said that if the House was unable to win passage in the coming days, “then they have to take a deep breath and take a little longer.”

To be certain, all aspiring presidents campaign on their ability to get things done and many newly elected presidents later discover it is harder than it looks.

Still, the stakes for the US president are high. Trump has referred to the healthcare legislation as the linchpin to an ambitious legislative agenda to overhaul the tax system and rebuild roads and bridges. A legislative defeat on healthcare only two months into his presidency would put into doubt his ability to win passage for those priorities and contradict the “Promises Made, Promises Kept” signs that have dotted his recent rallies.

It would also leave in disarray a young presidency already marked by a court challenges to a signature immigration policy, internal White House disputes, leaks, ethics questions and an FBI investigation into whether his campaign associates coordinated with the Russians leading up to last year’s election.