Water pollution adds to health problems in Gaza

AFP, GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories

More and more Gazans are falling ill from their drinking water, highlighting the humanitarian issues facing the Palestinian enclave that the UN says could become uninhabitable by 2020.

The situation has already reached crisis point in the war-scarred, underdeveloped and blockaded territory, said Monther Shoblak, general manager of the strip’s water utility.

“More than 97 percent of the water table is unfit for domestic use because of salinization never before seen,” he said.

The UN puts scarcity and pollution of water resources at the forefront of Gaza’s scourges.

“If the catastrophe does not arrive this year, it will surely be here within three years,” said Zidane Abu Zuhri, who is in charge of water issues at the UN Children’s Fund.

DILAPIDATED SYSTEM

Almost all of the narrow coastal strip’s 2 million people depend upon its water table for their private or commercial needs, reaching their taps through a dilapidated public system or pumped privately from the ground.

The health of Gazans is suffering as a result.

“Each year we see a 13 to 14 percent increase in the number of patients admitted with kidney problems,” said Abdallah al-Kishawi, head of nephrology at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

These kidney problems have “previously known origins, such as tension, diabetes and hereditary diseases, but there is no doubt that water pollution also plays a role,” he said.

High salinity, for example, can cause kidney stones and problems in the urinary tract.

In 2012 and in 2015, the UN listed the threats that could render the enclave uninhabitable by 2020.

It spoke of the ravages of three wars since 2008 and the decade-long Israeli blockade, an unemployment rate of almost 44 percent and food insecurity.

UN officials have called for the blockade to be lifted on the territory run by Hamas.

However, Israel says it is needed to keep Hamas from obtaining weapons or materials that could be used to produce them.

In a territory on the edge of the desert, bounded by Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, where watercourses are reduced to mainly dry gulches, the water table is overexploited.

The level drops and seawater seeps in, raising salinity. Brackish water is then used for cooking, showers, laundry and irrigation.

Well-off Gazans dig their own wells, pumping water from dozens of meters below.

Sami Lubbad, in charge of environmental issues at the Gaza health ministry, said pollution is of two kinds: chemical and microbiological.

At the deepest part of the water table, these pollutants combine and raise the chloride and nitrate levels.

They can cause congenital cyanosis in babies “and also play a role in the development of cancers,” university professor Adnan Aish said. “The prevalence of cancer is higher among people living near water treatment plants,” he said.

Microbiological pollution is caused by bacteria of fecal origin, mainly from wastewater and agriculture runoff.

Chemical pollution is caused by pesticides, but also by the toxic remnants of ammunition fired during wars, experts say.

Lead and sulphur can cause kidney problems, Kishawi said.

UNTREATED WASTE

Gaza’s wars have severely damaged the area’s already-lacking infrastructure.

Much of the wastewater is not treated, allowing it to seep back into the soil and pollute water supplies.

“Around two-thirds of Gazans buy their water in the private sector,” often in bottles sold for 2 shekels (about US$0.53) per 16 liters, litres, UNICEF in the Palestinian territories head June Kunugi said.