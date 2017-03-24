Nunes’ allegations bolster Trump’s wiretap claims

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s communications may have been swept up in intelligence gathering on suspected foreign agents, according to explosive allegations made on Wednesday by US House of Representatives’ Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.

The Republican head of the committee — who worked on Trump’s transition team and is now leading an investigation into possible links between that campaign team and Russia — said Trump’s communications might have been intercepted late last year.

However, Nunes said there was no evidence that then-US president Barack Obama ordered the surveillance — as Trump has claimed — or that Trump was the target.

Rather, Nunes suggested, Trump’s communications were picked up during court-approved targeting of suspected foreign intelligence operatives.

The communications were not linked to Russia, he said, adding that they appeared to have “little or no intelligence value.”

“The president himself and others in the Trump transition team were clearly put into intelligence reports,” Nunes told reporters in front of the White House after briefing the president on the situation.

The information collected — spanning the November-to-January period between Trump’s election victory and his inauguration — was “widely disseminated” in US intelligence circles, he said.

US intelligence community rules dictate that information on Americans picked up incidentally in surveillance must be scrubbed or masked in intelligence reports.

Nunes suggested those involved in the surveillance had violated those rules.

As for Trump, he indicated he felt vindicated by the revelation.

“I somewhat do. I must tell you I somewhat do,” Trump said during a separate White House meeting. “I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found.”

Trump was less circumspect on Wednesday night, as he retweeted a post from conservative radio host and ardent Trump defender Bill Mitchell.

“Trump always ends up being right. It’s almost a little freaky,” Mitchell said.

On March 4, Trump implied his predecessor had broken the law in targeting him.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” he tweeted.

The claim has snowballed into a political scandal that has called Trump’s credibility into question and damaged relations with foreign intelligence partners.

Nunes’ revelation also threatened to upend a bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian interference in the November election and Moscow’s possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, voiced anger that Nunes had taken the information to the president and the media before the committee had been consulted.

Nunes “shared this information with the White House before providing it to the committee, another profound irregularity,” Schiff said.

“I have expressed my grave concerns with the chairman that a credible investigation cannot be conducted this way,” he said.

“It certainly does not suggest — in any way — that the president was wiretapped by his predecessor,” he added.

He later told MSNBC “there is more than circumstantial evidence now” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Bradley Moss, a leading national security lawyer, said that Nunes could be in trouble because he “released what appears to be classified information.”