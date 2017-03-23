Agencies

CHILE

Pinera aims for comeback

Former president Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday entered the presidential primary race, as polls show the conservative billionaire stands a solid chance of making a comeback. Pinera, who led the nation from 2010 to 2014, had gone back to his business empire. The law does not allow immediate re-election. “Before you and all my fellow citizens, I am announcing my decision to seek the presidency again,” he said at a rally in a Santiago park. “The only reason that I am here, standing again for the presidency, today, is because I want to give the best of myself.” Polls show Pinera with support of about 25 percent ahead of the Nov. 19 election.

AMERICAN SAMOA

Small-boat fishermen win

A federal judge in Honolulu, Hawaii, has ruled that the decision to reduce the area off-limits to large vessels along the coast of American Samoa “is invalid,” clearing the way for local fishermen and their small boats to return. US District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi also ruled that the US National Marine Fishery Service’s change of the rule “was arbitrary and capricious.” Fishing waters had been preserved for the local fishing fleet from the shoreline out to 80km since 2002. Last year, the fishery service reduced the large-vessel-protected area to 19km from the shoreline.

UNITED States

Sir David wins fossil fame

Sir David Attenborough, the famed British naturalist, recently had a polar research vessel named in his honor. Now he has an ancient shrimp as a namesake. To mark Attenborough’s 90th birthday, researchers from Yale University and universities in England named in his honor a distant relative of today’s shrimp and lobster. The crustacean was identified from a 430-million-year-old imprint in volcanic ash found in the English county of Herefordshire.

UNITED STATES

Fentanyl blamed for deaths

Authorities said they have uncovered a dangerous new trend in drug trafficking in Arizona in which addicts are taking counterfeit OxyContin pills that are laced with the more powerful painkiller fentanyl. The counterfeit pills are responsible for the overdose deaths of 32 people in metro Phoenix over the last 18 months, said Doug Coleman, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s operation in the state, noting that the addicts did not know they were taking a more powerful drug. “They think they are taking Oxy, but they are taking fentanyl,” Coleman said.

UNITED STATES

Toddler shoots brother dead

A nine-year-old boy shot in the head by his two-year-old brother with their mother’s handgun died on Tuesday and their mother told police she had previously let the toddler handle the gun when it was not loaded, authorities said. Landen Lavarnia was declared dead at a hospital, Phoenix police spokesman Seargent Vince Lewis said. The mother, Wendy Lavarnia, 28, told police she had put her loaded gun on a bed within reach of her two-year-old and four-year-old sons while she turned to get a holster, according to court records. That is when the two-year-old grabbed the gun and shot the nine-year-old, who was playing video games about 1m away, police said. Wendy Lavarnia told police she had allowed “the two-year-old to practice pulling the trigger of this gun when empty on previous occasions,” the records showed.

SOUTH KOREA

Park questioned for 14 hours