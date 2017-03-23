Foreign-exchange students see US high schools as an easier ride, survey says

AP, WASHINGTON

Easier classes, less homework and lots of sports — this is how US high schools are viewed by students from other countries studying in the nation.

Despite a push in recent years to make the US education system more competitive and effective, foreign-exchange students continue to view the US high school experience as much less stimulating, according to a study published yesterday.

“You get this feeling — the kids from abroad come here, they spend a year, they think that school is easier here,” said Tom Loveless, a fellow with the Brown Center on Education Policy with the Brookings Institution. “We think we have made great strides in making our schools more challenging, here is at least one outside group that is in fact saying they are not terribly challenging.”

While the findings appear to corroborate international student assessment tests, in which US schools trail behind many developed countries, some experts disputed the methodology and the underlying principles of Loveless’ study, saying that foreign-exchange students did not represent typical teenagers in their home countries and that the focus on sports was not necessarily a bad thing.

In the survey, conducted in spring last year, 259 teenagers from various countries compared their experience in US schools to that in their home countries. All the students were in the US as part of the AFS Intercultural Programs, an international youth exchange organization.

Forty-four percent of respondents said US students spend “much less” time on schoolwork than at their home countries, while 21 percent thought they spend “a little less.”

Asked how difficult their classes are in the US, 66 percent said they are “much easier” and 24 percent said “a little easier.”

The results were similar to a study Loveless conducted in 2001, but the differences were more pronounced.

Asked about the importance of sports for US students, 64 percent of respondents said it is “much more” important to do well in sports in the US, while 23 percent said “a little more” important.

By contrast, 16 percent said the focus on math was “much less” in the US and 32 percent said it was “a little less,” while 40 percent believed it was the same as in their home countries.

Finally, 53 percent of respondents felt it is “much less” important to US teens to study a second language and 27 percent said it was “a little less” so.

“So the kids are saying, in terms of my peer groups in my home country, our peer culture rewards success at math more than it does in the US and it does not reward sports so much,” Loveless said.

However, American Institutes for Research senior vice president for research and evaluation Jack Buckley said that the methodology for Loveless’ study does not make sense.

“It’s unlikely that foreign-exchange students are a particularly representative sample of their home countries,” Buckley said, adding that such students are likely more ambitious, come from wealthier families and thus attend better schools.

AFS said that its one-year program in the US can cost up to US$16,000, although some students get scholarships.

US high schools can be drastically different from one another, Buckley said.

He cited an international student achievement study called PISA which last year ranked the US 25th out of 50 participating countries, below Canada, Britain and Poland. While the average math score for the entire country was 470, the wealthiest schools scored 530, similar to Japan and Finland, while the poorest schools scored 427, on par with Chile and the United Arab Emirates.