US-led coalition strike in Syria kills 33: watchdog

AFP, BEIRUT

At least 33 people were killed in a US-led coalition strike on a school used as a center for displaced people near a militant-held Syrian town, a watchdog said yesterday.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike south of al-Mansoura, a town held by the Islamic State (IS) group in the northern province of Raqaa, “took place in the early hours of Tuesday.”

Top officials from the 68-nation alliance fighting the Islamic State group were set to meet in Washington yesterday to hear more about US President Donald Trump’s plan to destroy the militants’ remaining strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

The US-led coalition has been bombing the group since 2014 and is now backing a major offensive to defeat it in Raqqa, the Syrian heart of the group’s so-called “Islamic caliphate.”

The school-turned-shelter hit on Tuesday morning lies about 30km west of Raqqa.

“We can now confirm that 33 people were killed, and they were displaced civilians from Raqqa, Aleppo and Homs,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

“They’re still pulling bodies out of the rubble until now. Only two people were pulled out alive,” Abdel Rahman said.

The Observatory — which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information — says it determines what planes carried out raids according to their type, location, flight patterns and the munitions involved.

“Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently,” an activist group that publishes news from IS-held territory in Syria, also reported the strike.

“The school that was targeted hosts nearly 50 displaced families,” it said.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency also reported the air raid, accusing the US-led coalition of inflicting “dozens” of casualties and almost completely destroying the school site.

Earlier this month, the coalition said its raids in Syria and Iraq unintentionally killed at least 220 civilians, but other monitors say the number is far higher.

More than 320,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced since Syria’s conflict erupted in March 2011 with protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump has ordered his top generals to craft an accelerated strategy to “eradicate” Islamic State’s so-called caliphate, and allied countries are keen to learn more at yesterday’s meeting.

Coalition partners are expected to provide feedback on a revised anti-Islamic State plan drafted by the Pentagon and presented to Trump last month.