Tillerson to miss NATO meet for Xi

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a meeting with NATO foreign ministers next month in order to stay home for a visit by China’s president and will go to Russia later in the month, US officials said on Monday, disclosing an itinerary that allies may see as giving Moscow priority over them.

Tillerson intends to miss what would have been his first meeting of the 28 NATO allies on April 5 and April 6 in Brussels so that he can attend US President Donald Trump’s expected April 6 and April 7 talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, four current and former US officials said.

Skipping the NATO meeting and visiting Moscow could risk feeding a perception that Trump may be putting US dealings with big powers first, while leaving waiting those smaller nations that depend on Washington for security, two former US officials said.

Trump has often praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tillerson worked with Russia’s government for years as a top executive at Exxon Mobil Corp, and has questioned the wisdom of sanctions against Russia that he said could harm US businesses.

A US Department of State spokeswoman said Tillerson would meet today with foreign ministers from 26 of the 27 other NATO countries — all but Croatia — at a gathering of the coalition working to defeat the Islamic State group.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was due to have arrived in Washington on Monday for a three-day visit that was to include talks with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and to take part in the counter-Islamic State meetings.

The State Department spokeswoman said Tillerson would not have a separate, NATO-focused meeting the 26 foreign ministers, but rather that they would meet in the counter-Islamic State talks.

“After these consultations and meetings, in April he will travel to a meeting of the G7 in Italy and then on to meetings in Russia,” she added, saying US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon would represent the US at the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

US Representative Eliot Engel, the senior Democrat on the US House of Representatives foreign affairs committee, said that Tillerson was making a mistake by skipping the Brussels talks.

“Donald Trump’s Administration is making a grave error that will shake the confidence of America’s most important alliance and feed the concern that this Administration simply too cozy with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin,” Engel said in a written statement.

“I cannot fathom why the administration would pursue this course except to signal a change in American foreign policy that draws our country away from western democracy’s most important institutions and aligns the United States more closely with the autocratic regime in the Kremlin,” he added.

A former US official echoed the view

“It feeds this narrative that somehow the Trump administration is playing footsie with Russia,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“You don’t want to do your early business with the world’s great autocrats. You want to start with the great democracies, and NATO is the security instrument of the transatlantic group of great democracies,” he added.

Any Russian visit by a senior Trump administration official may be carefully scrutinized after FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed his agency was investigating any collusion between the Russian government and Trump’s presidential election campaign.