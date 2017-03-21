Investigators find more skulls in Mexican grave

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

Investigators unearthed the skulls of 47 more suspected victims of Mexico’s drug war in Veracruz state, just days after uncovering 250 skulls at a separate mass grave used by drug cartels, the state’s attorney general said on Sunday.

Veracruz, on Mexico’s Gulf coast, has long been a stomping ground for criminal gangs, who fight over lucrative drug and migrant smuggling routes.

Giving details on the latest grisly find, Jorge Winckler said the skulls and remains of multiple body parts were unearthed from eight unmarked graves, clustered in a 120m2 area, about 10km from the town of Alvarado.

So far, Winckler said, investigators had positively identified one three-person family, missing since September last year, and the remains of two other men.

“The work continues,” Winckler told a news conference, vowing to track down the perpetrators.

Last week’s skull find was about 60km further north in another unmarked grave. That burial site was uncovered by relatives of missing family members, impatient with officials’ apathetic response, who launched their own search for missing family members.

Separately on Sunday, Winckler’s office said it was investigating the murder of a journalist, Ricardo Monlui, who was shot dead in the town of Yan, outside the larger city of Cordoba.

Monlui was leaving a restaurant with his wife and a son when a man who appeared to have been waiting shot him twice and fled, local police chief Carlos Samuel Hernandez said.

The wife and son apparently were unhurt.

Monlui is at least the 11th journalist to be slain in just more than six years in Veracruz, but the first since the former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, quit last year.

Duarte, who belonged to the country’s ruling party, is a fugitive, fleeing organized crime charges.

Additional reporting by AP