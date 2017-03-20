Home / World News
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - Page 4　

Modi taps firebrand Hindu cleric to lead biggest Indian state

NY Times News Service, NEW DELHI

India’s governing party on Saturday appointed a firebrand Hindu cleric to lead the country’s most populous state, a turning point for a government that has steered clear of openly embracing far-right Hindu causes.

The choice of Yogi Adityanath — who has been repeatedly accused of stirring anti-Muslim sentiments — to lead Uttar Pradesh, came as a shock to many political observers, who have become accustomed to the moderated public positions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath has openly called for India to be enshrined as a “Hindu rashtra,” or Hindu nation, and supports the rebuilding of a temple to the Hindu god Ram, also known as Rama, on the site of a razed 16th-century mosque, a project that was halted after it incited bloody religious riots in the 1990s.

With the appointment, Modi “is unveiling a vision of benign majoritarianism,” said Shekhar Gupta, an editor and political talk show host. “That means it’s a Hindu country, that’s the fact, and we’ll be nice to you if you behave yourself.”

For Modi, the appointment represents a “final rejection of Nehruvian socialism, which almost gave the minorities a slightly exalted status,” said Gupta, referring to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister and independence leader.

Adityanath called his victory a step forward for Hindus.

This story has been viewed 427 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top