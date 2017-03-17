World New Quick Take

Agencies

MALAYSIA

Warrants issued in Kim case

Interpol has issued a red notice, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for four North Koreans wanted in connection with the killing of Kim Jong-nam, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said yesterday. “We have obtained a red notice for the four North Korean nationals who were at the airport on the day of the incident and who have since left... We are hoping to get them through Interpol,” he said. Meanwhile, deputy national police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim said that Kim’s family had given consent to authorities to decide what to do with his body. Officials say police confirmed Kim’s identity on Friday last week using the DNA of one of his children.

FRANCE

Weather girl draws millions

A young woman with Down syndrome presented the weather on national television, attracting the biggest audience of the season. France 2 on Wednesday said that Melanie Segard’s presentation on Tuesday night drew 5.3 million viewers. Segard, 21, arrived early at the network for hair and makeup and appeared about halfway through the weather report to present the weekend weather. She and the regular weather presenter ended the broadcast by clasping hands and embracing. Segard earned the chance after launching a petition called “Melanie can do it” on Facebook. “There we go; I did it,” she wrote on Facebook afterward.

GERMANY

Coconut cannon impounded

A dog walker in Berlin can be thankful he turned out to be a fruitless target after his close call with a coconut cannon. The man was walking in an industrial area on March 1 when he heard a bang and a ball-shaped projectile flew past him, hitting a nearby lamppost. Berlin police say officers called to the scene were surprised to find a large, homemade compressed-air cannon capable of shooting coconuts at high speeds. A 23-year-old man told officers he had helped to build the cannon for an art project in the Antarctic and wanted to test it before it was shipped. Police on Wednesday said that they impounded the cannon and prosecutors are investigating whether it breaches arms control laws.

UAE

Cat menaces put to work

The ruler of Dubai on Wednesday ordered three men accused of feeding a cat alive to two dogs and filming it to clean the city’s zoo for three months. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered “those detained for torturing the cat to perform community service by cleaning the Dubai Zoo for four hours a day for three months,” a government statement said. It is not clear if the men will also face prosecution. A recently enacted law on animal cruelty stipulates punishment of up to a year in prison or a fine of up to 200,000 dirhams (US$54,500). Emirati newspapers said a Gulf citizen and two Asians had been arrested over the video, which was widely shared on social media.

UNITED STATES

Popcorn ball stolen

Police say someone swiped a 32kg popcorn ball worth hundreds of dollars from a suburban Cleveland shop where it was being auctioned. The oversized snack dyed red, white and blue was taken from outside the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop over the weekend and police have asked area residents to keep an eye out for it. Shop owner Dewey Forward told Cleveland.com that the popcorn ball can be returned with no questions asked and no charges filed, but it had not turned up so far.