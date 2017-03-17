Dutch PM defeats Wilders challenge

AFP, THE HAGUE

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a challenge by lawmaker Geert Wilders in key elections seen as a bellwether of populist support in Europe, partial vote counts said yesterday.

With more than 54 percent of votes counted, Rutte’s Liberal VVD party was set to win 32 seats, making it the largest in the new 150-seat parliament, with Wilders and his Freedom Party (PVV) beaten into second place alongside two others on 19 seats, Dutch news agency ANP said.

Millions of Dutch flocked to the polls in a near-record turnout.

“This was the evening when The Netherlands, after Brexit and the American elections, said ‘stop’ to the wrong kind of populism,” Rutte told cheering supporters.

“Now of course it’s important to unite the country in the coming weeks and months and that we succeed in forming a stable government for the next four years,” he said.

European leaders congratulated Rutte, now headed for a third term at the head of the one the eurozone’s largest economies.

A spokesman for EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hailed it as a “vote against extremists,” while one senior European source told reporters on condition of anonymity: “Common sense strikes back.”

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault congratulated Rutte for “stopping the rise of the far-right.”

Wilders had pledged to close the borders to Muslim immigrants, shut mosques, ban sales of the Koran and leave the EU if he won the polls.

He thanked his supporters in a message on Twitter, with his party set to boost its number of members of parliament to 19. The PVV won 15 seats in the 2012 elections, which had slipped to 12 in the outgoing parliament.

“We won seats. The first gains are made. And Rutte is not rid of me yet,” he said.

Eyeing weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition talks ahead, Wilders offered to work with the new government.

“I would still like to co-govern as the PVV, if possible, but if that doesn’t work ... we’ll support the Cabinet, where needed, on the issues that are important to us,” he said.

Most of the other leaders, including Rutte, have vowed not to work with Wilders, denouncing rhetoric as incendiary and criticizing his go-it-alone attitude.

Turnout reached 81 percent, just shy of the record of 88 percent set in 1977.

Rutte appeared to have benefited from his firm stance in a spiraling diplomatic spat with Turkey after authorities barred Turkish ministers from rallying support in the Netherlands for a referendum.

Assuming the exit polls reflect the final result, Rutte will get the first chance to form the next coalition and could possibly turn to the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the Democracy party D66, which both matched Wilders with a predicted 19 seats.

However, with the three parties’ combined total of 70 seats, he would need another party to reach the 76-seat majority.

The “PVV is not such a revolutionary, Trumpian force,” Leiden University expert Geerten Waling told, reporters, referring to US President Donald Trump.

“People stick to responsible politicians mostly,” Waling said, acknowledging though that the PVV’s showing was “not small.”

The analyst also pointed to the “disastrous” showing of the traditional Labour party, Rutte’s sole partner in the outgoing coalition.

Support for the party appears to have evaporated and the partial count showed it winning just nine seats — well down from the 38 it won in 2012.