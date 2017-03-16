Brazil’s graft scandal heats up

AFP, BRASILIA

Brazil’s prosecutor-general on Tuesday sought to open probes against scores of politicians in a dramatic widening of an already vast graft scandal shaking Latin America’s biggest country.

Although the names of those being targeted remained sealed, Brazilian media quoted anonymous sources confirming expectations that the list contained a Who’s Who of the political elite.

Several Brazilian news Web sites said at least five ministers in Brazilian President Michel Temer’s government were in the crosshairs, including the recently appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Aloysio Nunes, as well as the presidents of both houses of Congress.

Left-wing former president Dilma Rousseff and her mentor former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were also on the list, local media outlets reported.

Brazilian Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot sent a request to open a total of 83 corruption probes to the Supreme Court, which handles cases involving serving members of Congress or the government, his office said in a statement.

Janot also asked the court to unseal the cases so that the details can be made public, “considering the necessity to promote transparency and to safeguard the public interest.”

It was not clear how quickly the Supreme Court would give its response.

The complaints against the politicians ramp up the “Operation Car Wash” probe, which has uncovered embezzlement and bribery based on state-owned oil company Petrobras.

The accusations in Janot’s list are based on a deluge of testimony given in connection with plea bargains struck with 77 former executives of the giant Odebrecht construction firm, which was at the heart of the Petrobras scheme.

The former Odebrecht employees, including chief executive officer Marcelo Odebrecht, have confessed to systemic bribery of politicians in exchange for inflated contracts with Petrobras and favorable legislation in Congress. The money went either directly into politicians’ pockets or into party campaign slush funds.

Speculation has been mounting over possible damage to Temer’s center-right government. Several ministers have already had to resign due to involvement in the Car Wash scandal since Temer took power last year.

Temer himself has previously been implicated in Odebrecht testimony for allegedly asking for unregistered campaign donations to his Brazilian Democratic People’s Party.

He says that he did nothing illegal and there was no immediate indication that he would face a probe by Janot.

Temer is also involved in a separate case at the Brazilian Supreme Electoral Court, which is looking into whether his 2014 election as vice president on the ticket with Rousseff benefited from campaign slush funds.

In theory, the court could annul the election’s result, creating yet another wave of instability for Brazil, which is mired in its worst recession in history.

After seemingly endless revelations of high-level corruption connected to Petrobras, political parties and major contractors, the Odebrecht testimony has in Brasilia been likened to the end of the world.

Tension has been rising since last week, as Brazilian media continuously reported that Janot was on the point of making his bombshell request to the Supreme Court, only for another day to pass without incident.

Now that Janot has pulled the trigger, the focus will shift to the political fallout at a time when the deeply unpopular Temer is trying to guide market reforms through Congress in a bid to put the nation’s economy back on its feet.