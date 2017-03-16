Chinese premier upbeat, despite tensions with US

NY Times News Service, BEIJING

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) yesterday presented an optimistic picture of relations with US President Donald Trump’s administration, saying that the two sides would be able to overcome their smoldering tensions over trade imbalances, currency policy and geopolitical disputes across Asia.

The comments appeared intended to set an upbeat tone for a first meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), which is provisionally scheduled for next month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“This relationship is crucial for not just China and the US, but also for regional and global peace, security and stability,” Li told hundreds of reporters at the end of the annual meeting of China’s National People’s Congress.

“China and the US now share extensive common interests. It’s also true that there are some differences between the two countries, but I believe it’s important for both countries to uphold strategic interests and to sit down to talk to each other so as to enhance mutual understanding and trust,” he said.

Before and after his election victory in November last year, Trump threw down a number of challenges that rattled policymakers in Beijing.

Trump threatened to punish China over its big trade surplus with the US. He also suggested that he might abandon Washington’s longstanding policy on Taiwan.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promised to stop China’s building of islands as military outposts in the disputed South China Sea, where Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines have competing territorial claims.

However, more recently Trump and Xi have spoken over the telephone and Trump reaffirmed the US’ “one China” policy.

Trump administration officials have reined in warnings of possible military action in the South China Sea and so far, at least, the White House has not introduced measures that could sharply cut the flow of Chinese goods to the US.

Last year, the US’ deficit in trade in goods with China reached US$347 million and Trump has promised to close that gap, which he has also attributed to what he calls China’s rigged exchange-rate policies, but Li said that a trade war of tit-for-tat protectionist measures would ultimately damage the US economy.

“If a trade war breaks out between China and the US, it would be foreign companies, in particular American firms, that would bear the brunt,” he said, citing what he said were findings from a foreign think tank. “Our hope on the Chinese side is that no matter what ructions this relationship experiences, this relationship will continue to move forward in a positive direction.”

He also said that China would pay close attention to whether Trump’s administration stuck to its “one China” policy.

“This policy constitutes the political foundation of China-US relations,” Li said. “With that foundation in place, we believe there are bright prospects for China-US cooperation.”

Li also presented an optimistic view of the Chinese economy this year.

At the opening of the meeting last week, Li said the government wanted the economy to grow 6.5 percent or more this year. The target represents a slight easing from last year’s goal, which was 6.5 to 7 percent growth.

China’s economy grew 6.7 percent last year, according to official statistics.

At his news conference, Li said that the 6.5 percent target differed little from last year’s target.