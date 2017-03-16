Dutch vote in key populism test

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Millions of Dutch voters yesterday went to the polls in a key test of the “patriotic revolution” promised by far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders, as final opinion polls showed his support deflating.

Following last year’s shock Brexit referendum and US President Donald Trump’s election victory, the Dutch vote is being closely watched to gauge support for populism in Europe ahead of key elections in France and Germany later this year.

Wilders voted in a school in The Hague, mobbed by television cameras, just after final polls showed he was trailing the Liberal VVD party of outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“Whatever the outcome of the election today the genie will not go back into the bottle and this patriotic revolution, whether today or tomorrow, will stay,” Wilders said. “I think that with what’s happening in America, perhaps in other European countries, that once again the normal people want to be patriotic in their own country that has its own sovereignty again.”

Amid the tussle between Rutte and Wilders, many of the 12.9 million eligible voters were still hesitating between 28 parties in the running.

“This is a crucial election for the Netherlands,” Rutte said as he voted. “This is a chance for a big democracy like the Netherlands to make a point ... to stop this ... domino effect of the wrong sort of populism.”

Rutte is bidding for a third term as prime minster of the Netherlands — one of the largest economies in the eurozone and a founding father of the EU.

Final polls appeared to show Rutte consolidating his lead over Wilders, crediting the VVD with 24 to 28 seats — well down on its 40 outgoing seats.

After months leading the polls, Wilders has slipped and was seen barely clinging onto second place with between 19 and 22 lawmakers — up on the 12 lawmakers his Freedom Party had before.

Wilders has pledged to close the borders to Muslim immigrants, shut mosques, ban sales of the Koran and leave the EU.

“I see this right-wing populist making gains and I will not live in such a world,” said Esther Zand, 52, who voted for Labor.

“He’s a rather irritating gentleman,” she added of Wilders.

Snapping at his heels are long-standing parties the Christian Democratic Appeal, credited with 19 to 21 seats, and the Democracy Party with about 17 to 19 lawmakers. Both would be natural coalition partners for Rutte.

“I am hoping for a strong center [coalition], but I’m afraid it’s going to be very fragmented and difficult to form a government,” voter Alexander van der Hooft said.

Seeking to highlight his differences with the fiery, Twitter-loving Wilders, Rutte has been highlighting the nation’s economic growth and stability during his six years in power.

Complicating the political landscape, Turkey has gatecrashed the scene, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unleashing a string of invective and Nazi jibes at the Dutch for barring his ministers from addressing a pro-Ankara rally in Rotterdam.

Rutte’s handling of the crisis — barring one Turkish minister from flying into the nation and expelling another — appears to have boosted his image.

Wilders, though, won support on Tuesday from ideological ally French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen, who called him “a patriot.”

Lines formed early at some polling stations and first estimates showed turnout was slightly higher than in the previous election in 2012, when final participation was about 74 percent.