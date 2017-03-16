Australian author found guilty of exploiting public

AP, CANBERRA

Australian author and blogger Belle Gibson, who lied about beating a normally deadly brain tumor through healthy eating, exploited public generosity by falsely claiming most of her income went to charities, a judge said yesterday.

Federal Court Justice Debra Mortimer ruled that Gibson’s deceptive and misleading claims about her charitable donations from sales of her cook book The Whole Pantry and a related app constituted unconscionable conduct under Australian law.

“All Ms Gibson’s marketing of herself and her company projected the image of a successful, booming enterprise with a wholesale dedication to charitable giving,” Mortimer wrote in her judgement.

However, despite Gibson saying “a large part of everything the company earns is now donated to charities,” only A$10,000 (US$7,600) of the earnings of A$420,000 from her company Inkerman Road Nominees went to charity.

One of her nominated charities, Asylum Seekers Resource Center, raised the alarm with the Victoria state consumer watchdog after no donations materialized.

Gibson was not represented when a civil trial was heard in September last year on charges of misleading and deceptive conduct under trade law.

She could be fined up to A$200,000 and her company, which is now in liquidation, could be fined up to A$1.1 million at a penalty hearing later this month.

Gibson built a public profile since 2013 around her claim through her book, Instagram and Facebook accounts that she was diagnosed with brain cancer as a 20-year-old in 2009 and was given four months to live.

She claimed to have rejected conventional cancer treatments in favor of a quest to heal herself naturally.

With media questioning many of her claims, she admitted in 2015 that she never had cancer.

Publisher Penguin Books promoted her book at the London Book Fair in 2014.