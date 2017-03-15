Snow begins to blanket northeastern US

Reuters, NEW YORK and BOSTON

Snow began blanketing the northeastern US yesterday as a winter storm packing blizzard conditions rolled into the region, prompting public officials to ask people to stay home while airlines grounded flights and schools canceled classes.

The US National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of eight states including New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut, with forecasts expecting up to 60cm of snow by early today, with temperatures minus-9°C to minus-1°C below normal for this time of year.

About 50 million people along the eastern seaboard were under storm or blizzard warnings and watches.

The above-ground subway service was be suspended at 4am as transit officials in the New York metro area warned that more bus and train routes could be suspended throughout the day.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey readied hundreds of pieces of snow equipment at the three major New York area airports. Thousands of tonnes of salt and sand were prepared for airport roads, parking lots, bridges and tunnels.

Airlines preemptively canceled more than 4,000 flights ahead of the storm, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

Governors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia declared a state of emergency.

“When this thing hits, it’s going to hit hard and it’s going to put a tonne of snow on the ground in a hurry,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said.

New York City public schools — the largest school system in the US — canceled classes for yesterday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington yesterday, postponed her trip until Friday, the White House said.