Disney postpones ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Malaysia

AP, KUALA LUMPUR

Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie Beauty and the Beast in mainly Muslim Malaysia, even though film censors yesterday said it had been approved with a minor cut involving a “gay moment.”

The country’s two main cinema chains said the movie, due to begin screening tomorrow, has been postponed indefinitely. No reason was given.

Film Censorship Board of Malaysia chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid said he did not know why the film was postponed as it was approved by the board after a minor homosexual scene was cut.

He said scenes promoting homosexuality were forbidden and that the film was given a P13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under 13 years of age.

“We have approved it, but there is a minor cut involving a gay moment. It is only one short scene, but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie,” Abdul Halim said.

He said there was no appeal from Disney about the decision to cut the gay scene.

Disney officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

English-language newspaper the Star cited the Disney company as saying the movie was postponed for an “internal review.”

The film’s characters include LeFou, who plays the sidekick to the story’s villain Gaston, and, according to director Bill Condon, “is confused about his sexuality.”

Condon has described a brief scene as a “gay moment.”

Russia last week approved the movie, but banned children under 16 from watching it.