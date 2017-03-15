Philippine drug-war widows’ enduring pain

AFP, MANILA

Sally Antonio is exhausted from working three jobs since police killed her husband and son, a typical Philippine drug-war widow enduring impoverished misery.

While Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s crackdown has killed 7,000 people, the effects on families are the largely untold stories in what rights groups have called a “war on the poor.”

Antonio, 43, lost her 19-year-old son — the main breadwinner in the family as a waiter — and her unemployed husband when police conducted a drug raid on their home six months ago and shot the men.

“When they killed my husband and son, they also killed me,” Antonio said, as she told of her struggles since their deaths, forced her to take on extra work to look after her five remaining children and grandson.

Antonio said she sometimes sleeps for just two hours a day to fit in her work washing laundry, running errands for neighbors and as a community security officer.

“Sometimes I am so exhausted and my hands are too painful, I have to stop working for one, two days,” said Antonio, breaking down in tears. “Then I have to borrow money from neighbors and we have to scrimp on food.”

Antonio said her 18-year-old daughter, a psychology student, had to drop out of university to replace her husband as the main caretaker of the younger children.

One of her top concerns is having enough money to buy medicine for her 11-year-old son, who has heart disease.

“I’m angry,” she said. “Why did they have to kill my husband and son and leave families like ours to sacrifice?”

Antonio said her husband was a drug user, but said he had previously reported to authorities as part of a government monitoring program and that he was not a trafficker.

She said her son never used drugs and believed he was shot because he begged police during the raid to spare his father’s life.

A police report on the deaths seen by reporters said that officers conducted a drug raid and were forced to shoot after being fired upon first.

Antonio, who asked that her real name not be used to avoid potential police retribution, insisted her husband and son did not resist when the officers burst into their home.

Police have reported killing more than 2,500 people in self-defense during the eight months of the drug war.

Rights groups have accused police of systematically making up self-defense claims after killing drug addicts and traffickers.

Amnesty International has said police might have committed crimes against humanity.

Duterte said he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts, although he and his aides have insisted police are not being instructed to do anything illegal.

Amnesty said in a report last month that the killings were overwhelmingly in poor urban areas, with the slain often male breadwinners.

“The death often puts families in an even more precarious financial position and leaves many relatives embittered, as they see authorities overwhelmingly target the poor,” Amnesty said.

Reacting angrily to criticism that his drug war killed mostly poor people, Duterte said this month that small-time drug peddlers “earned so much” and were crucial to the trafficking network.

“It does not really matter to me at all if you are the biggest drug distributor or the poorest, because you are both conspiring to destroy the people,” he said.

The Catholic Church has increasingly become a source of financial and emotional support for relatives of those killed.