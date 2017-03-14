Agencies

ARGENTINA

Two die at rock concert

Two people were killed and many more injured when a crush of patrons thronged a rock concert early on Sunday, officials said. Authorities said more than 300,000 people attended the open air concert featuring the popular singer Indio Solari and his band in the town of Olavarria, in Buenos Aires Province. A total of 12 people were still hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. Witnesses said crowds thronged the concert stage at the event, which led to the deaths and injuries. Olavarria Mayor Ezequiel Galli said almost twice as many people took in the concert than had been expected. Local media speculated that many people paid US$50 for tickets to what they thought might be Solari’s last show since he recently said that he has Parkinson’s disease.

UNITED STATES

Moose loose on slopes

A moose caught several skiers and snowboarders by surprise as it galloped headlong down a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado. Cheri Luther was snowboarding on Friday when she saw the moose approaching, and she shot video of the large animal coming within feet of her. Luther, who kept snowboarding, is heard saying, “Oh, my God, I don’t know where to go” before screaming as the moose runs by her. Resort officials say no one was hurt, and the encounter is a good reminder that skiers and snowboarders share the mountain with wildlife.

UNITED STATES

‘Codfather’ to plead guilty

The Massachusetts fishing magnate known as “The Codfather” is scheduled to plead guilty to federal charges of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal. The US attorney’s office says Carlos Rafael has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Thursday. Rafael is the owner of one of the nation’s largest commercial fishing operations, with more than 30 vessels in his fleet, 44 commercial fishing permits and the Carlos Seafood business in New Bedford. Federal authorities say he falsely claimed his vessels caught haddock or pollock, when they had actually caught other species subject to stricter quotas. He then sold the fish for cash, some of which was smuggled overseas. He was indicted on 27 counts in May last year and is free on US$2 million bond.

UNITED STATES

Retirees knit for chickens

A group of retirees in suburban Boston has hatched a plan to keep poultry warm during the New England winter. The project began after members of a knitting club at Fuller Village, a retirement home in Milton, Massachusetts, heard about the hardships that some chickens suffer this time of year. Certain breeds shed their feathers and grow new plumage in the winter months. Others imported from tropical climates just are not suited for the wintry conditions. Organizer Nancy Kearns said the project benefits birds kept on a neighboring estate known as the Mary M.B. Wakefield Charitable Trust. “I don’t think in my wildest dreams I ever thought anybody made sweaters for chickens,” said Barbara Widmayer, 76. “There so much going on these days that’s kind of contentious in the world. It was actually very calming to me to work on this.” The chickens seem to like their sweaters: Estate spokeswoman Erica Max says egg production has jumped noticeably since the birds began wearing them. Knitting sweaters for chickens has become popular in several countries and patterns for the small sweaters can be downloaded from the Internet.