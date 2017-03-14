At least 38 killed in Haiti as bus plows into parade

Reuters, PORT-AU-PRINCE

At least 38 people were killed and about a dozen injured in northern Haiti late on Saturday after a bus drove into a parade of pedestrians while fleeing from an accident, civil protection authorities said on Sunday.

The bus, which was traveling from Cap Haitien to the capital, Port-au-Prince, initially hit two people in a town outside Gonaives in northern Haiti, killing one, Artibonite department civil protection head Joseph Faustin said.

The bus driver then fled and crashed into three “rara” parades in Mapou, about 5km away, Faustin said.

Rara parades, which usually take place around Easter, are groupings of musicians playing traditional instruments who are often joined by passers-by.

In total, 34 people were killed at the scene and an another four people died in hospital, Artibonite Deputy Representative Fred Henry said, adding that the incident had occurred about 4am.

“Usually the drivers involved in such accidents don’t stop because they are afraid they might be killed [in reprisal],” Henry said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The driver and passengers were taken to a nearby police station, for questioning said Patrick Cherilus, a Civil Protection spokesman for Artibonite

The bus driver later fled, said Jean Bazlais Bornelus, the police chief for the area.

After the accident, other musicians and people in the parade began hurling rocks at the bus and passing vehicles, injuring other people, Haitian Ministry of the Interior spokesman Albert Moulion said.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise called for an investigation and sent his “sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.”