China’s Xi Jinping pushes advanced military technology

Reuters, BEIJING

China’s military needs to promote technological innovation as the “key” to its upgrading and modernization, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.

Xi is overseeing a sweeping modernisation of the country’s armed forces, the largest in the world, including stealth jet, anti-satellite missiles and advanced submarines, seeking to project power far from its shores.

Science and technology innovation is the “key to military upgrading,” Xi told military delegates, Xinhua news agency said late on Sunday.

“Efforts should be made to provide greater science and technology support for the People’s Liberation Army,” the report paraphrased Xi as saying. “We must have a greater sense of urgency to push for science and technology innovation and advancement with greater determination and efforts.”

There needs to be improved military and civilian cooperation in training high-quality military personnel, he said.

“Efforts to improve the training system of military personnel should also be strengthened to foster a large number of high-quality military talent,” he said.

There have been protests in recent months by demobilized soldiers complaining of a lack of support.

Xi told the military delegates that “crushing momentum in fighting corruption has been realized.”