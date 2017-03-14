Park Geun-hye defiant after ouster

Reuters SEOUL

Ousted South Korean leader Park Geun-hye faced criticism yesterday over a defiant vow that the truth of her impeachment would be revealed, with the main opposition party urging prosecutors to investigate her quickly.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court dismissed Park from office on Friday when it upheld a parliamentary impeachment vote over an influence-peddling scandal that has shaken the political and business elite. Park has denied any wrongdoing.

Park left the Blue House presidential palace in Seoul on Sunday evening to return to her private home in the city as an ordinary citizen, stripped of her presidential immunity that has shielded her from prosecution.

“Even at the moment she left, she refused to say a word to repent in front of the people, but said such and such about truth and declared nothing but disobedience,” Democratic Party of Korea chairperson Choo Mi-ae told a meeting yesterday.

Park has not commented publicly since the court ruling, but a spokesman read out a statement from her after she returned to her home in the city’s upmarket Gangnam District, in which she expressed regret at not being able to complete her term.

“It will take time, but I believe the truth will be revealed,” Park said through the spokesman.

Many South Koreans have interpreted that as a protest against the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

“It was very shocking and regrettable,” said Yoo Seong-min, a South Korean presidential candidate from the small, right-wing Bareun Party. “Protesting the Constitutional Court’s decision is a betrayal of the people and betrayal of the Constitution.”

South Korean shares rose to a more than 20-month intraday high yesterday, as sentiment improved on hopes Park’s dismissal would end uncertainty.

The won rose about 1 percent.

Moody’s Investors Service said Park’s impeachment was “credit positive” as it would allow a new president to focus on reforms to address “structural economic challenges amid growing domestic and external headwinds to growth.”

Dozens of Park’s supporters milled about on the street outside her home yesterday, most carrying pictures of her or national flags. Police also patrolled the area.