Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Salt turns lake bright pink

A lake has turned a vivid pink thanks to extreme salt levels further exacerbated by hot weather in a startling natural phenomena that resembles a toxic spill. Parks Victoria chief conservation scientist Mark Norman yesterday said the spectacle was the result of green algae at the bottom of the lake at Westgate Park on the outskirts of Melbourne responding to high levels of salt and changing color. “The bright pink lake pops up most summers and is made by a native single-celled plant known as Dunalliela that responds to extreme levels of salt in this lake,” he said, adding that hot weather makes the salt concentrate further. “It’s completely natural. We often get comments that it looks like an industrial accident of pink paint.” The lake attracts more than 140 bird species, as well as many curious tourists, but authorities warned people to avoid making contact with the pink water, even though it is not dangerous. “The salt would dry as hard crystals all over your body. It would also be hard on your eyes, like sprinkling salt straight on your eyes,” Norman said.

CHINA

Firm developing drones

The nation’s largest missile maker is developing military drones with stealth abilities that can evade anti-aircraft weapons, the China Daily said yesterday, in another advance for the country’s ambitious military modernization program. “Drones have become an indispensable weapon in modern warfare, because they can play an important role in high-resolution reconnaissance, anti-submarine operations, long-distance precision strikes and aerial combat,” China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp deputy general manager Wei Yiyin (魏毅寅) told the English-language newspaper. Insisting it has no hostile intent, Beijing is investing billions of US dollars to update aging equipment and develop new weapons, including stealth fighters and aircraft carriers. Wei told the newspaper his company was also developing near-space and long-range endurance drones. The paper described China Aerospace Science and Industry as the country’s sole producer of cruise missiles, and said the drones also resembled cruise missiles. Beijing has stepped up research into military drones, hoping to take market share from the US and Israel with its cheaper technology and willingness to sell to countries that Western states are reluctant to deal with.

SINGAPORE

Government mulls penalties

The government is considering harsher punishments for sex offenses against minors, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said, after a US martial arts instructor was jailed for four years for having consensual sex with two 15-year-olds, prompting a rare public outcry. Consensual sexual intercourse with minors of 14 and above carries a maximum jail term of 10 years or fine or both. The legal age of consent is 16. Joshua Robinson, 39, was last week convicted of the sex acts, which he had filmed, and for showing child pornography to a six-year-old. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of four to five years and a S$20,000 (US$14,087) fine. They said they were not planning to appeal. “I have asked my officials to consider what approaches are necessary for offenders like Robinson to be dealt with more severely through higher penalties,” Shanmugam said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that he could “understand that having taken a position in court ... it is difficult for AGC [Attorney-General’s Chambers] to now appeal.”