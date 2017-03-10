US POLITICS: Honduran backers of US lawsuit seek to regain lost land

Reuters, TEGUCIGALPA

Supporters of a lawsuit filed in the US on Wednesday against a unit of the World Bank alleging complicity in deadly land disputes in Honduras said they hope the litigation will help recover lost territory.

The lawsuit was filed by Earth Rights International (ERI) against the International Finance Corp (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, which focuses on the private sector in developing countries.

The suit relates to an IFC project in Honduras’ northern Bajo Aguan region.

The project provided US$30 million worth of credits to agro-industrial firm Dinant, which has faced accusations of human rights violations and other crimes by local peasant groups.

More than 100 peasants have been killed over the past five years in land disputes in Bajo Aguan, amid conflict with guards, soldiers and police who protect Dinant’s palm plantations.

“What we want is to recover the lands that have been taken away from us,” said Vitalino Alvarez, spokesman for a local peasants group.

In a statement posted on its Web site, Dinant rejected all allegations of human rights violations and any complicity in the mounting death toll in Bajo Aguan.

“It is absurd that Earth Rights International links Dinant to high levels of insecurity in [Bajo Aguan], based on the fact that several tragic deaths have occurred in the same region where we own land,” the statement said.