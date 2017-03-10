US POLITICS: Industry groups express opposition to healthcare bill

AP, WASHINGTON

Hospitals, doctors and consumer groups mounted opposition to the Republican healthcare bill as leaders on Wednesday worked to rally the party behind the drive to overhaul the plan.

Lawmakers cast the US Congress’ initial votes on the legislation as US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said the proposal was “what good, conservative healthcare reform looks like.”

The American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and AARP, the nation’s largest advocacy group for older people, were against the measure.

Seven years ago their backing was instrumental in enacting then-US president Barack Obama’s healthcare statute, which US President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are intent on replacing.

The hospitals — major employers in many districts — wrote to lawmakers complaining about the bill’s cuts in Medicaid and other programs and said more uninsured Americans seem likely, adding: “We ask Congress to protect our patients.”

Groups representing public, children’s, Catholic and other hospitals also expressed opposition.

America’s Health Insurance Plans, representing insurers, praised Republican provisions like erasing health industry taxes, but said that proposed Medicaid changes “could result in unnecessary disruptions in the coverage and care beneficiaries depend on.”

In sessions that stretched past midnight into yesterday morning, Republican leaders began pushing the legislation toward passage by two House committees — Ways and Means, and Energy and Commerce.

Republican leaders faced opposition within their own ranks, including from conservative lawmakers and outside conservative groups.

In words aimed at recalcitrant colleagues, Ryan told reporters: “This is what good, conservative healthcare reform looks like. It is bold and it is long overdue, and it is us fulfilling our promises.”

The last was a nod to campaign pledges by Trump and many Republican congressional candidates.

Outnumbered Democrats used the panels’ meetings for political messaging, futilely offering amendments aimed at preventing the bill from raising deficits, kicking people off coverage or boosting consumers’ out-of-pocket costs.

They tried unsuccessfully to insert language pressuring Trump to release his income tax returns, and failed to prevent Republicans from restoring insurance companies’ tax deductions for executive salaries above US$500,000 — a break Obama’s law killed.

Trump late on Wednesday met at the White House with leaders of six conservative groups that have opposed the legislation and several voiced optimism afterward.

“I’m encouraged that the president indicated they’re pushing to make changes in the bill,” said David McIntosh, head of the Club for Growth.

“A lot of them, they maybe haven’t felt the inertia that comes with Air Force One landing in their district,” Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden said of Republican holdouts.

The legislation would defang Obama’s requirement that everyone buy insurance — a provision deeply disliked by many — by repealing the tax fines imposed on those who do not.

That penalty has been a stick aimed at pressing healthy people to purchase policies. The bill would replace income-based subsidies Obama provided with tax credits based more on age, and insurers would charge higher premiums for customers who drop coverage for more than two months.