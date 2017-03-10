US rejects Chinese proposal for halt to drills with S Korea

AP, UNITED NATIONS

The US on Wednesday rejected China’s proposal for a halt to joint US-South Korean military exercises if North Korea suspends its nuclear and missile activities. It called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un irrational and demanded “positive action” before the US can take his regime seriously.

“At this point we don’t see it as a viable deal,” US Department of State acting spokesman Mark Toner said in Washington.

Pentagon spokesman Commander Gary Ross said US activities to defend South Korea “cannot be equated to North Korea’s repeated violations of its obligations and agreements.”

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches that the US must see “some sort of positive action” by Kim’s regime before discussing ways to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

“They’ve given us enough reason to think how irresponsible that they are that we ever try and think that we’re dealing with a rational person on this,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) proposed the freeze-for-freeze deal, likening escalating tensions between the North and Washington and Seoul to “two accelerating trains, coming toward each other with neither side willing to give way.”

The idea was rejected by South Korea and Japan, as well as the US.

The military drills are especially needed now, after North Korea conducted two nuclear tests and 24 ballistic missile launches last year and two sets of missile launches and the murder of Kim’s estranged half brother using a chemical weapon this year, Haley said.

She also defended the upcoming deployment of a US missile defense system in South Korea, a move that has been strongly opposed by China.

She said the US would not leave its ally facing the threat from North Korea without help.

With any other country, the US would be seeking negotiations, she added.

“This is not a rational person, who has not had rational acts, who is not thinking clearly,” Haley said of Kim.

The US is re-evaluating how it is going to deal with North Korea going forward “and we are making those decisions now and will act accordingly,” Haley said.

“We’re not ruling anything out and we’re considering every option that’s on the table,” she added.