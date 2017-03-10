IS fighters kill at least 49 in Kabul hospital assault

AP, KABUL

Gunmen wearing white lab coats on Wednesday stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital, killing at least 49 people and wounding dozens in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

The attack on the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital, located near two civilian hospitals in Kabul’s heavily guarded diplomatic quarter, set off clashes with security forces that lasted several hours.

The brazen assault reflected the capability of militant groups in Afghanistan to stage large-scale and complex attacks in the heart of Kabul, underscoring the challenges the government continues to face to improve security for ordinary Afghans.

Afghan Ministry of Defense spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said there were “more than 30 killed and more than 50 wounded” in the attack, adding that Afghan forces battled the attackers floor by floor.

Salim Rassouli, director of Kabul hospitals, later said that 49 people had been killed and at least 63 wounded.

Some uncertainty remains over the exact figure and one security official said more than 90 people had been wounded.

The ministry said the attackers were dressed like health workers.

Four gunmen were involved, including two suicide bombers who detonated their explosives vests once the group was inside the hospital, Waziri said.

The two other attackers were shot dead by security forces, the spokesman said.

A member of the security forces was killed in the shoot-out and three other security officers were wounded, Waziri said, adding that along with the suicide vests, the attackers also had AK-47 rifles and hand grenades.

Obaidullah Barekzai, a lawmaker from southern Uruzgan Province, said the attack by the Islamic State and other similar assaults, especially in the capital, are very concerning.

“This is not the first attack by the Islamic State group, they have carried out several bloody attacks in Kabul,” he said.

The UN Security Council condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in the strongest terms and underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors to justice.

Council members said that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

They urged all countries “to combat by all means ... threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”

The assault lasted for several hours, with Afghan helicopters circling over the hospital building, troops rappelling onto rooftops and security forces going floor-by-floor in a gun battle with the attackers.

By mid-afternoon, the attack was over and a cleanup operation was underway.

Abdul Qadir, a hospital worker who witnessed the attack, said an attacker in a white coat shot at him and his colleagues.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency.

An affiliate of the extremist group has carried out a number of attacks in Afghanistan over the past two years and has clashed with the more powerful and well-established Taliban, who carried out another complex attack in Kabul last week.

The acting UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, Adele Khodr, said that hospitals, medical staff and patients “must never be placed at risk, and under no circumstances be subject to attack” and urged all parties in the conflict to abide by and “respect all medical workers, clinics and hospitals in compliance with international law.”