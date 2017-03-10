Abe support falls over shady land deal

Reuters, TOKYO

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has plunged after questions were raised in the National Diet about a murky land deal involving an elementary school to which his wife had ties, according to an online poll published on Wednesday.

Abe has said neither he nor his wife, Akie, were involved in the deal for state-owned land purchased by Moritomo Gakuen, an educational body in Osaka, that also runs a kindergarten promoting patriotism.

However, an online survey by the Nikkei Shimbun found that Abe’s support fell to 36.1 percent in a survey conducted from Saturday to Tuesday, compared with 63.7 percent in the previous week.

Of 2,655 respondents, 70.8 percent said they would like the school principal and other relevant people to answer questions on the issue before the legislature as opposition parties have demanded, a request that Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has so far refused.

The LDP on Sunday formalized a rule change that would allow party presidents a third consecutive three-year term, allowing Abe, who has been largely untainted by scandal and whose rule is now in its fifth year, to run again after his current tenure as party chief ends in September next year.

If the LDP stays in power, that makes it highly likely that Abe would remain as prime minister.