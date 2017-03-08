Agencies

UNITED STATES

Sessions clarifies testimony

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday clarified his confirmation hearing testimony to acknowledge having spoken with the Russian ambassador twice last year. The filing amends testimony Sessions gave under oath in January, when he said he did not have communication with Russians. Sessions last week reversed course and acknowledged that he had spoken with the ambassador once at the Republican National Convention in July and again at a meeting in his Senate office in September last year in the presence of his staff. On Monday, in a three-page filing with the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, he defended his response as honest given the context of the question.

IRELAND

Probe to expand if needed

The government is to widen an inquiry into former Catholic Church-run homes for unmarried mothers if needed, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday, calling the discovery of long-dead babies at one home “truly appalling.” The remains of babies, ranging from newborn to three years old, were found in the sewers of one of the “mother-and-baby homes,” government-appointed investigators said on Friday last week, following an excavation they described as “shocking.” Opposition lawmakers and advocacy groups have urged the government to excavate more sites. The commission is investigating 17 other church-run homes, but advocacy groups have said there were many more and that little is known of what went on, including burial practices and grave locations.

PERU

Envoy to Venezuela recalled

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Monday recalled his ambassador to Venezuela for consultations to protest a barrage of attacks by Venezuela’s socialist government. The move followed statements by Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Delcy Rodriguez, in which she called Kuczynski a “coward” and “friendly dog” working in the interests of the US. Kuczynski has been an outspoken critic of Venezuela’s government and he discussed the need for joint action to contain the country’s economic and political problems during a meeting last month with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

ARGENTINA

Teachers strike over wages

A teachers’ strike for higher pay on Monday forced the suspension of classes at the start of the new school term, in a challenge to President Mauricio Macri. Thousands of teachers dressed in white marched in Buenos Aires to mark the start of the two-day stoppage. They have demanded a hike in wages greater than the 17 percent estimated inflation rate this year. The government has refused to open wage negotiations with teachers; it wants to limit pay raises to the same level as inflation for all professions. Three major labor unions had called for demonstrations yesterday.

RUSSIA

Lawmaker slams Disney film

A lawmaker who was the driving force behind a measure that banned the distribution of “homosexual propaganda” to minors on Monday said it should apply to a new Disney version of Beauty and the Beast, even while acknowledging that he had not yet seen the movie. Lawmaker Vitaly Milonov relied on news media reports and complaints from parents that the film includes a gay character who participates in a “sexually deviated scene,” spokesman Ilya Yevstigneyev said, an apparent reference to a seconds-long glimpse of a gay character near the end of the movie dancing with the object of his affections.