HK seizes tonne of shark fins as traders flout ban

AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong authorities have seized more than a tonne of shark fins as activists warn traders are sneaking the sought-after delicacy into the territory by mislabeling shipments to get around bans by major transporters.

The territory is one of the world’s biggest markets for shark fin, but it prohibits the trade in products taken from endangered species.

Companies such as Cathay Pacific and Virgin airlines and shipping company Maersk have barred the transportation of shark fins following public outcry over the trade, which is blamed for the deaths of tens of millions of sharks every year.

Yet in the first two months of this year more than a tonne of fins from endangered hammerhead sharks and oceanic whitetip sharks were seized by Hong Kong customs.

Four containers of shark fin weighing 1.3 tonnes were discovered on separate occasions at Hong Kong’s main sea port and were from India, Egypt, Kenya and Peru, the government said on Monday.

Anyone found trading in products from endangered species could face a fine of HK$5 million (US$643,952) and two years in jail.

The new seizure coincided with the publication of a report by international conservation group Sea Shepherd, which said large shipments of fins were still arriving in Hong Kong, despite carrier bans. Traders are sneaking in the product by giving them false labels, the report said.

Sea Shepherd said that it is now helping carriers review their systems to ensure the bans are enforced.