Agencies

TURKEY

Erdogan says Germany ‘nazi’

President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday accused Germany of “fascist actions” reminiscent of Nazi times in a growing row over the cancelation of political rallies aimed at drumming up support for him among 1.5 million Turkish citizens in Germany. German politicians reacted with shock and anger. German Minister for Justice Heiko Maas told broadcaster ARD that Erdogan’s comments were “absurd, disgraceful and outlandish” and designed to provoke a reaction from Berlin. However, he cautioned against banning Erdogan from visiting Germany or breaking off diplomatic ties, saying that such moves would push Ankara “straight into the arms of [Russian President Vladmir] Putin, which no one wants.”

TURKEY

Syrian pilot shot down

A Syrian air force pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Saturday told a rescue team his MiG-23 had been shot down, Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday. The 56-year-old pilot was identified as Mehmet Sufhan, and medical staff said he was not in critical condition despite some spinal fractures. He is being treated at a hospital in the Hatay region, a hospital spokeswoman said. In an initial statement to authorities, Sufhan said his aircraft was shot down on its way to strike rural areas near Idlib in northern Syria, Anadolu reported.

CUBA

Castro slams Trump

President Raul Castro on Sunday harshly criticized US President Donald Trump’s immigration, trade and other policies, as Trump reviews a fragile detente with Havana begun by former US president Barack Obama. In his first critical remarks directed at Trump since he took office, Castro termed his trade policies “egotistical” and his plan to build a wall along the Mexican border “irrational.” Castro’s speech was broadcast on Sunday evening. “The new agenda of the US government threatens to unleash an extreme and egotistical trade policy that will impact the competitiveness of our foreign trade; violate environmental agreements ... hunt down and deport migrants,” Castro said. “You can’t contain poverty, catastrophes and migrants with walls, but with cooperation, understanding and peace.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Public thwart terror attacks

Security forces have thwarted 13 terrorist attacks in less than four years, mostly thanks to information provided by the public, the country’s most senior anti-terrorism official said yesterday. London’s Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said security and intelligence agencies are dealing with more than 500 investigations at any one time. Al-Qaeda and off-shoots of both groups remained a threat, he said, but “extreme right-wing groups” have become a focus of police efforts in recent months. “The majority [of our work] is actually people in this country who are radicalized,” Rowley said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Mobility scooter pulled over

A 92-year-old man was stopped by police on Sunday for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway. The man was stopped on the M74 near Motherwell, southwest of Glasgow. The six-lane road is the main highway between Glasgow and England. “Police attended and the 92-year-old man was taken home by officers,” police said. Traffic on motorways typically flows at the 110kph limit and cannot be used by mobility scooters. Mobility scooters typically have a maximum speed of 12kph.

JAPAN

Helicopter crash kills nine