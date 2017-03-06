Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Quake kills one, injures 25

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 yesterday hit the southern island of Mindanao, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The quake was an aftershock of a magnitude 6.7 quake that struck on Feb. 10, the institute said. Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas said an elderly woman died of cardiac arrest while 25 people suffered minor injuries.

PHILIPPINES

Hostage’s remains found

Marines have found the remains of a German hostage who was beheaded by Abu Sayyaf militants in Sulu province late last month, officials said yesterday. The troops dug up the head and body of Juergen Gustav Kantner late on Saturday, regional military commander Major General Carlito Galvez Jr said. The 70-year-old Kantner was seized from his yacht off Malaysia’s Sabah state in November last year. His partner was fatally shot on the yacht. An intelligence report said the militants behind Kantner’s abduction and killing included Abu Sayyaf commander Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan and his nephew, Mujil Yadah, who was also allegedly involved in the 2015 kidnappings of a Norwegian, a Filipina and two Canadians from a yacht club in the south.

NDONESIA

Jakarta race heads to run-off

The race for governor of Jakarta will be decided in a run-off, election authorities said on Saturday, after Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama failed to cross the 50 percent threshold. Purnama topped the first round with 43 percent and will go head-to-head with former minister of education Anies Baswedan, who came second with 40 percent. The run-off is to be held on April 19.

UNITED STATES

Sikh man shot near Seattle

Police in the Seattle suburb of Kent were looking for a gunman who shot a Sikh man in the arm and told him to “go back to your own country,” the Seattle Times reported. The 39-year-old victim told police that he was working in his driveway about 8pm on Friday when the unknown man with his face half masked came up to him, the newspaper reported. They argued and the suspect told him to go back to his homeland before shooting him, the victim said.

LIBYA

Clashes over oil terminals

Armed forces based in the east on Saturday launched more airstrikes against militias that seized oil terminals on Friday, a spokesman said, accusing troops from the country’s rival west of launching a war. Three strikes hit vehicles and targets in the area around the al-Sidra and Ras Lanuf terminals, where at least nine soldiers were killed in Friday’s attack that drove out the army troops despite earlier air strikes. The militias’ occupation of the terminals has stoked fears that the facilities could sustain serious damage if clashes escalate.

TURKEY

Syrian crash pilot found

A Syrian air force pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed has been found by a rescue team and is being treated at a hospital in the Hatay region, a hospital spokeswoman said yesterday. Dogan news agency said the pilot, who crashed yesterday, had been found about 40km from the wreckage. He was first taken to a gendarmerie base and then to hospital. The hospital spokeswoman gave no details of his condition. It was unclear why the aircraft had crashed, whether it had been attacked or suffered a mechanical failure.